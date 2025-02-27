Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
224 2 minutes read
Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Immigration has launched a major crackdown on illegal nominee businesses, leading to the arrest of 11 foreigners and the seizure of substantial evidence. The coordinated raids targeted 15 suspected businesses across the island, exposing a network of foreign nationals allegedly using Thai nominees to operate prohibited enterprises.

The large-scale operation was led by Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying, head of Phuket Immigration, in cooperation with the Phuket Provincial Police Crime Suppression Division and Phuket Tourist Police. The campaign was part of an intensified effort to combat illegal foreign business activities, transnational crime, and unauthorised employment in Thailand.

Advertisements

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of four Chinese nationals and seven Myanmar nationals on various charges. The Chinese nationals were detained for overstaying visas, illegally entering Thailand, and operating businesses in sectors reserved for Thai nationals. Notably, one of the Chinese suspects had overstayed their visa by a staggering 1,317 days.

Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The seven Myanmar nationals were arrested for working without valid permits or exceeding the rights of their employment. Phuket Immigration emphasised their commitment to maintaining law and order by tackling illegal business operations and urged the public to report suspicious activities to protect local enterprises and the tourism industry.

The operation follows directives from National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet and Immigration Bureau Commander Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonlert. Officers are intensifying efforts to prevent foreign-owned nominee businesses from unfairly competing with Thai-owned enterprises.

In a related investigation, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum revealed that Immigration Police, Tourist Police, and local officials are pursuing five more nominee cases involving Russian, Iranian, Australian, and Chinese nationals. The crackdown on these operations highlights the increasing scrutiny on foreign business activities in Phuket.

Advertisements

Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam | News by Thaiger

Additionally, seven more foreigners were arrested for working without permits, including one Australian and six Myanmar nationals. The crackdown on unauthorised employment is part of a broader initiative to safeguard Thailand’s labour market and economic interests, reported The Phuket News.

This latest wave of arrests follows the detention of two Chinese nationals in Phuket, linked to nominee investments valued at approximately 1 billion baht. The duo allegedly concealed ownership of multiple businesses, including restaurants, international schools, hotels, car rentals, condominiums, and luxury villas. Police also seized 4.1 million baht in cash for further investigation.

With pressure mounting on foreign-owned businesses operating under Thai nominees, officials are sending a clear message that illegal practices will not be tolerated. The crackdown aims to level the playing field for Thai businesses and protect the integrity of Phuket’s booming tourism and real estate sectors.

Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays Pattaya News

European tourists flock to Pattaya for extended stays

2 hours ago
Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket Thailand News

Man seeks identity of foreign motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available Thailand News

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

3 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage Thailand News

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

3 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand Thailand News

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

3 hours ago
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair Thailand News

2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

3 hours ago
Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback Thailand News

Thai Airways reports huge loss but promises strong comeback

3 hours ago
Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam Phuket News

Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam

4 hours ago
Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault Thailand News

Thai restaurant owners accuse delivery rider of attempted assault

4 hours ago
Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck Thailand News

Python found under truck in Surin, locals hope for lottery luck

4 hours ago
Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing Thailand News

Thai writer seriously injured after being hit on zebra crossing

5 hours ago
Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo Thailand News

Udon Thani set to host first wetland horticultural expo

5 hours ago
Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video) Bangkok News

Cruise ship caught dumping trash into Chao Phraya River (video)

5 hours ago
Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax Thailand News

Thailand to introduce 300-baht tourism tax

6 hours ago
Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day Thailand News

Villagers seek lottery luck from ancient neem tree on holy day

6 hours ago
Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision Road deaths

Four killed, five injured in Nakhon Sawan van-truck collision

6 hours ago
Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby&#8217;s death Thailand News

Pregnant Thai teen refuses medical help, leading to baby’s death

6 hours ago
No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn Bangkok News

No-confidence motion targets PM Paetongtarn

6 hours ago
Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water Thailand News

Ceremony at Wat Kham Chanod reveals lucky numbers in sacred water

6 hours ago
Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video) Bangkok News

Man threatens Bangkok police with machete over 1,000 baht fine (video)

6 hours ago
Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized Crime News

Major drug bust in Thailand: 100,000 meth pills seized

7 hours ago
Thailand to boost tourism with &#8216;Thai Charm&#8217; and must-visit cities Thailand News

Thailand to boost tourism with ‘Thai Charm’ and must-visit cities

7 hours ago
Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong Thailand News

Thai woman catches Chinese man stealing on flight to Hong Kong

7 hours ago
Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash Thailand News

Navy officer charged with drink-driving after Chon Buri crash

7 hours ago
Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban Thailand News

Thai ranger slams Italian tourists for breaking snorkelling ban

7 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, February 27, 2025
224 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

Thailand offers 50% travel subsidy: 1 million vouchers available

3 hours ago
Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

Thailand deports 40 Uyghurs to China amid global outrage

3 hours ago
Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

Cosmic spectacle: Rare planet parade visible this week in Thailand

3 hours ago
2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

2 Thai wives team up to catch police husband in alleged affair

3 hours ago