Phuket crackdown: 11 arrested in nominee business scam

Phuket Immigration has launched a major crackdown on illegal nominee businesses, leading to the arrest of 11 foreigners and the seizure of substantial evidence. The coordinated raids targeted 15 suspected businesses across the island, exposing a network of foreign nationals allegedly using Thai nominees to operate prohibited enterprises.

The large-scale operation was led by Police Colonel Kriangkrai Ariyaying, head of Phuket Immigration, in cooperation with the Phuket Provincial Police Crime Suppression Division and Phuket Tourist Police. The campaign was part of an intensified effort to combat illegal foreign business activities, transnational crime, and unauthorised employment in Thailand.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of four Chinese nationals and seven Myanmar nationals on various charges. The Chinese nationals were detained for overstaying visas, illegally entering Thailand, and operating businesses in sectors reserved for Thai nationals. Notably, one of the Chinese suspects had overstayed their visa by a staggering 1,317 days.

The seven Myanmar nationals were arrested for working without valid permits or exceeding the rights of their employment. Phuket Immigration emphasised their commitment to maintaining law and order by tackling illegal business operations and urged the public to report suspicious activities to protect local enterprises and the tourism industry.

The operation follows directives from National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet and Immigration Bureau Commander Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonlert. Officers are intensifying efforts to prevent foreign-owned nominee businesses from unfairly competing with Thai-owned enterprises.

In a related investigation, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum revealed that Immigration Police, Tourist Police, and local officials are pursuing five more nominee cases involving Russian, Iranian, Australian, and Chinese nationals. The crackdown on these operations highlights the increasing scrutiny on foreign business activities in Phuket.

Additionally, seven more foreigners were arrested for working without permits, including one Australian and six Myanmar nationals. The crackdown on unauthorised employment is part of a broader initiative to safeguard Thailand’s labour market and economic interests, reported The Phuket News.

This latest wave of arrests follows the detention of two Chinese nationals in Phuket, linked to nominee investments valued at approximately 1 billion baht. The duo allegedly concealed ownership of multiple businesses, including restaurants, international schools, hotels, car rentals, condominiums, and luxury villas. Police also seized 4.1 million baht in cash for further investigation.

With pressure mounting on foreign-owned businesses operating under Thai nominees, officials are sending a clear message that illegal practices will not be tolerated. The crackdown aims to level the playing field for Thai businesses and protect the integrity of Phuket’s booming tourism and real estate sectors.