TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is taking part in the 26th Thai Festival Tokyo 2026 at Yoyogi Park in Japan, aiming to attract 1.2 million Japanese tourists to Thailand by 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister Siha Sak Phuangketkaew presided over the opening ceremony alongside Japanese deputy foreign minister Shimada Tomoaki and Thai ambassador in Tokyo Vichu Vechachiva.

Running under the theme ‘Amazing Thailand: Thai Pop Culture Move,’ the event positions Thailand as a global cultural destination through its soft power and creative economy. TAT is showcasing the country through a ‘Thai Pop Culture Playground’ concept, spotlighting contemporary culture, arts, music, Muay Thai, crafts, food, and creative lifestyles to appeal to Japanese tourists seeking unique experiences.

TAT collaborated with Thai illustrator Mean Lee to design the booth and key visuals, reflecting Thailand’s lively streets and modern culture through vibrant, accessible illustrations.

The exhibition was divided into five zones:

SOI 1 serves as the TAT Experience Hub and Partner Zone, offering tourism information and airline partner activities.

SOI 2 presents traditional Thai weaving and sustainable practices through the Thai Craft and Textile Workshop by Jutatip.

SOI 3, run by Tomato Twins, invites visitors to discover ‘Your Thai Vibe’ through T-POP, food, art, and wellness.

SOI 4 offers a modern take on traditional Thai fortune sticks from famous temples via the Siam Si Experience.

SOI 5, by Longnuamboyz, showcases Muay Thai through fashion, street culture, and interactive activities.

A central stage featured a ‘Thai Parade’ theme throughout the day, with T-POP performances, music, art, and cultural shows.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Thai ambassador Wipavee Rangsimaporn were also present at the event, reported KhaoSod.