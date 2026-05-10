TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 10, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read
TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival | Thaiger

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is taking part in the 26th Thai Festival Tokyo 2026 at Yoyogi Park in Japan, aiming to attract 1.2 million Japanese tourists to Thailand by 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and foreign affairs minister Siha Sak Phuangketkaew presided over the opening ceremony alongside Japanese deputy foreign minister Shimada Tomoaki and Thai ambassador in Tokyo Vichu Vechachiva.

TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Running under the theme ‘Amazing Thailand: Thai Pop Culture Move,’ the event positions Thailand as a global cultural destination through its soft power and creative economy. TAT is showcasing the country through a ‘Thai Pop Culture Playground’ concept, spotlighting contemporary culture, arts, music, Muay Thai, crafts, food, and creative lifestyles to appeal to Japanese tourists seeking unique experiences.

TAT collaborated with Thai illustrator Mean Lee to design the booth and key visuals, reflecting Thailand’s lively streets and modern culture through vibrant, accessible illustrations.

TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The exhibition was divided into five zones:

  • SOI 1 serves as the TAT Experience Hub and Partner Zone, offering tourism information and airline partner activities.
  • SOI 2 presents traditional Thai weaving and sustainable practices through the Thai Craft and Textile Workshop by Jutatip.
  • SOI 3, run by Tomato Twins, invites visitors to discover ‘Your Thai Vibe’ through T-POP, food, art, and wellness.
  • SOI 4 offers a modern take on traditional Thai fortune sticks from famous temples via the Siam Si Experience.
  • SOI 5, by Longnuamboyz, showcases Muay Thai through fashion, street culture, and interactive activities.
TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A central stage featured a ‘Thai Parade’ theme throughout the day, with T-POP performances, music, art, and cultural shows.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and Thai ambassador Wipavee Rangsimaporn were also present at the event, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Latest Thailand News
TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT targets 1.2 million Japanese tourists at Tokyo festival

23 seconds ago
Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack

19 hours ago
Caregiver sentenced to 5 years for child swap in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Caregiver sentenced to 5 years for child swap in Thailand

23 hours ago
Prisoner escapes with 23 days left in Thai jail term | Thaiger Thailand News

Prisoner escapes with 23 days left in Thai jail term

23 hours ago
Chinese man held with C4 and grenades &#8216;to attack Thailand&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man held with C4 and grenades ‘to attack Thailand’

24 hours ago
Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok

1 day ago
True Academy Fantasia judge criticised for complaining contestant’s use of English | Thaiger Thailand News

True Academy Fantasia judge criticised for complaining contestant’s use of English

2 days ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat theft suspect consumes 25 meth pills before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Nakhon Si Thammarat theft suspect consumes 25 meth pills before arrest

2 days ago
Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai monks deceive children into ordaining and use them for donations in Malaysia

2 days ago
8 Chinese nationals held in Chiang Mai for illegal series production | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

8 Chinese nationals held in Chiang Mai for illegal series production

2 days ago
Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother seeks help to locate missing child after babysitter swaps baby

2 days ago
Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules | Thaiger Phuket News

Israel embassy warns Israelis as Phuket tightens foreigner rules

2 days ago
2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery

2 days ago
Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese driver crashes into Chon Buri roadwork barriers

2 days ago
Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket teenager praised for saving foreign man after roadside collapse

2 days ago
Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian tourist praised for helping elderly vendor in Phuket

2 days ago
Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman dies after motorcycle hits van on Phuket road

2 days ago
Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nigerian, Belgian nationals arrested for cocaine sales in Phuket

2 days ago
Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign family caught using children to steal from Phuket convenience store

3 days ago
Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man possible blacklisted for damaging Hat Yai police wheel clamp

3 days ago
Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed? | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand without the crowds: Where do you go when everywhere else is packed?

3 days ago
Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man accuses fortune teller of sexual assault during ritual

3 days ago
British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

British man allegedly goes on rampage, damaging motorcycles and shop sign in Phuket

3 days ago
Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese programmer caught in Bangkok over game company hack

3 days ago
Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Singaporean woman arrested at Samui airport over nominee businesses

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 10, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.