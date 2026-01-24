Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on 24 January 2026 in connection with an armed attack on a family home in Roi Et province.

The arrest took place at around 10.24am after officers from the Crime Suppression Division located the suspect in Samut Sakhon province. The operation was carried out under the direction of senior division commanders following the issuance of a court warrant.

The suspect was detained on a roadside outside Krathum Baen Police Station in Talat Krathum Baen subdistrict. He was arrested under a warrant issued by Roi Et Provincial Court on 1 December 2025 for charges including attempted murder and unlawful entry into a dwelling with a firearm.

Investigators stated that the incident occurred on 14 March 2024 at a house in Phanom Phrai district, Roi Et. At the time, the homeowner was inside with his 15-year-old son. The suspect and his younger brother, also aged 15, allegedly forced their way into the property.

Police said the two suspects fired a short-barrelled handgun into the house. No injuries were reported from the gunfire. The younger brother then entered the home and chased the father and son with a knife. Both victims managed to escape the property and were not physically harmed.

The motive for the attack was linked to a dispute between the younger suspect and the victim’s son, who had reportedly ended contact with him. Following the incident, the father filed a complaint at Phanom Phrai Police Station, prompting an investigation and the issuance of arrest warrants.

Officers later traced the older suspect to Samut Sakhon, where he had travelled for work. During questioning, he admitted entering the house but denied discharging a firearm. He told police he went to assist his brother in resolving a personal dispute, which escalated into violence.

Police confirmed that the younger brother had previously been arrested and charged in connection with the case. The older suspect has now been transferred to Phanom Phrai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Khaosod reported details of the case as the investigation continued.