Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 24, 2026, 1:10 PM
145 1 minute read
Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on 24 January 2026 in connection with an armed attack on a family home in Roi Et province.

The arrest took place at around 10.24am after officers from the Crime Suppression Division located the suspect in Samut Sakhon province. The operation was carried out under the direction of senior division commanders following the issuance of a court warrant.

The suspect was detained on a roadside outside Krathum Baen Police Station in Talat Krathum Baen subdistrict. He was arrested under a warrant issued by Roi Et Provincial Court on 1 December 2025 for charges including attempted murder and unlawful entry into a dwelling with a firearm.

Investigators stated that the incident occurred on 14 March 2024 at a house in Phanom Phrai district, Roi Et. At the time, the homeowner was inside with his 15-year-old son. The suspect and his younger brother, also aged 15, allegedly forced their way into the property.

Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Police said the two suspects fired a short-barrelled handgun into the house. No injuries were reported from the gunfire. The younger brother then entered the home and chased the father and son with a knife. Both victims managed to escape the property and were not physically harmed.

The motive for the attack was linked to a dispute between the younger suspect and the victim’s son, who had reportedly ended contact with him. Following the incident, the father filed a complaint at Phanom Phrai Police Station, prompting an investigation and the issuance of arrest warrants.

Officers later traced the older suspect to Samut Sakhon, where he had travelled for work. During questioning, he admitted entering the house but denied discharging a firearm. He told police he went to assist his brother in resolving a personal dispute, which escalated into violence.

Related Articles

Police confirmed that the younger brother had previously been arrested and charged in connection with the case. The older suspect has now been transferred to Phanom Phrai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Khaosod reported details of the case as the investigation continued.

Latest Thailand News
Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation | Thaiger Crime News

Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation

20 seconds ago
Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack

47 minutes ago
Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child&#8217;s school | Thaiger Thailand News

Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child’s school

2 hours ago
Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance

21 hours ago
Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

23 hours ago
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns

1 day ago
Finnish tourist&#8217;s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

1 day ago
Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

1 day ago
Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach

1 day ago
Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple

2 days ago
Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur

2 days ago
Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk

2 days ago
Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim | Thaiger Thailand News

Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim

2 days ago
Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal

2 days ago
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

2 days ago
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

2 days ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

2 days ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

2 days ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

2 days ago
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

2 days ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

2 days ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 24, 2026, 1:10 PM
145 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.