Thai taxi rider arrested for filming police cadet in mall bathroom after drug use

Police arrested a motorcycle taxi rider on Saturday, November 15, for secretly filming a police cadet in a shopping mall bathroom in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

The 26 year old cadet reported the incident to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station after noticing the suspect using a mobile phone to record him while he was using the bathroom.

The cadet managed to seize the phone, which contained footage confirming the incident, and requested that officers formally document the case.

Initially, the victim stated he did not wish to pursue legal charges, preferring instead to have the matter recorded as a warning. However, after police reviewed the suspect’s phone and found similar videos involving other victims, they recommended that the cadet proceed with formal legal action.

Channel 7 reported that the suspect later admitted to recording men in public restrooms for personal gratification but claimed he had never shared the footage.

He expressed remorse and apologised to the victim, stating this was not the first time he had engaged in such behaviour, though he insisted the number of incidents was fewer than 10.

He also told police that he had taken two methamphetamine pills, purchased for 30 baht each, on the day of the incident and said the drugs had influenced his actions. He confirmed that he works as a motorcycle taxi rider in the area and said he regretted his conduct.

Police have charged the suspect under Section 279 of the Criminal Code for committing an indecent act, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

He also faces an additional charge under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act for the use of a Category 1 narcotic, punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.