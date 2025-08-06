Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid

Zoo and toy company team up to deliver vital supplies and joy to displaced children in shelters

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
144 1 minute read
Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thailand’s favourite pygmy hippo is on a mission – and it’s not just stealing hearts. Moo Deng, the adorable social media star from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has helped raise a whopping 300,000 baht for border soldiers and struggling families in Surin province.

In a heartwarming show of unity and compassion, Khao Kheow Open Zoo teamed up with Leila Toys to deliver essential supplies and smiles to communities along the Thai-Cambodian border. The aid package, valued at 300,000 baht, included rice, dried food, medicine, and personal items, plus dozens of Moo Deng plush toys handed out to children in temporary shelters.

The charitable effort was led by Zoo Director Narongwit Chodchoi and Assistant Director Srisak Sukchum, with funds coming from the Leila Toys x Moo Deng campaign. The special fundraising drive, hosted by Leila Amulets Co., Ltd., saw an exclusive Moo Deng-themed toy collection launched on Facebook and TikTok on July 27. The livestream received overwhelming nationwide support and quickly hit its fundraising target.

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | News by Thaiger

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | News by Thaiger

“This is a shining example of Thai unity and heartfelt generosity, coming together to help those in need,” Narongwit said.

Surin Governor Chamnarn Chuentha, Deputy Governor Veerachai Prasertsot, and Major General Chaiyanakorn Kijkhana of the 25th Military District were also on hand to receive the donation and praised the collaborative effort between the public, private, and civil sectors.

Related Articles

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | News by Thaiger

While Moo Deng is beloved online for her cute antics, the pygmy hippo is more than just an Internet darling. She also serves as an ambassador for conservation, education, and environmental awareness under the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, which operates under royal patronage, reported The Pattaya News.

“Children adore her. She brings joy wherever she goes, but she also reminds us of the importance of protecting wildlife,” said a zoo spokesperson.

Moo Deng celebrated her first birthday last month, on July 10. Born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, she’s won hearts worldwide with her playful antics, bouncy walk, and love of watermelon. A true internet sensation, Moo Deng continues to spread joy and charm with every splash and snort.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket copper thief caught red-handed stripping stolen wire | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket copper thief caught red-handed stripping stolen wire

4 minutes ago
Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles

20 minutes ago
Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients

25 minutes ago
Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots

43 minutes ago
Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim

53 minutes ago
Patong unites to support troops at Thai border | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong unites to support troops at Thai border

1 hour ago
Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction

2 hours ago
Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap | Thaiger Crime News

Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks

2 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht

2 hours ago
Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | Thaiger Tourism News

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai police raid drone company over permit violations | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police raid drone company over permit violations

2 hours ago
American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl

2 hours ago
Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare | Thaiger Phuket News

Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare

6 hours ago
Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers

6 hours ago
China denies drone donation claims in border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

China denies drone donation claims in border conflict

6 hours ago
Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal

6 hours ago
Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities

6 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims

6 hours ago
Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate

6 hours ago
Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal

7 hours ago
Sergeant Major&#8217;s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing | Thaiger Crime News

Sergeant Major’s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing

7 hours ago
Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom | Thaiger Crime News

Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom

7 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid

7 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket

7 hours ago
Pattaya NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
144 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x