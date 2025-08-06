Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid

Thailand’s favourite pygmy hippo is on a mission – and it’s not just stealing hearts. Moo Deng, the adorable social media star from Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has helped raise a whopping 300,000 baht for border soldiers and struggling families in Surin province.

In a heartwarming show of unity and compassion, Khao Kheow Open Zoo teamed up with Leila Toys to deliver essential supplies and smiles to communities along the Thai-Cambodian border. The aid package, valued at 300,000 baht, included rice, dried food, medicine, and personal items, plus dozens of Moo Deng plush toys handed out to children in temporary shelters.

The charitable effort was led by Zoo Director Narongwit Chodchoi and Assistant Director Srisak Sukchum, with funds coming from the Leila Toys x Moo Deng campaign. The special fundraising drive, hosted by Leila Amulets Co., Ltd., saw an exclusive Moo Deng-themed toy collection launched on Facebook and TikTok on July 27. The livestream received overwhelming nationwide support and quickly hit its fundraising target.

“This is a shining example of Thai unity and heartfelt generosity, coming together to help those in need,” Narongwit said.

Surin Governor Chamnarn Chuentha, Deputy Governor Veerachai Prasertsot, and Major General Chaiyanakorn Kijkhana of the 25th Military District were also on hand to receive the donation and praised the collaborative effort between the public, private, and civil sectors.

While Moo Deng is beloved online for her cute antics, the pygmy hippo is more than just an Internet darling. She also serves as an ambassador for conservation, education, and environmental awareness under the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, which operates under royal patronage, reported The Pattaya News.

“Children adore her. She brings joy wherever she goes, but she also reminds us of the importance of protecting wildlife,” said a zoo spokesperson.

Moo Deng celebrated her first birthday last month, on July 10. Born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, she’s won hearts worldwide with her playful antics, bouncy walk, and love of watermelon. A true internet sensation, Moo Deng continues to spread joy and charm with every splash and snort.