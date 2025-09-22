Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

Thai police have raided an illegal medical supply hub in Bangkok, seizing more than 8 million baht worth of unlicensed silicone implants and drugs allegedly sold to beauty clinics across the capital.

The operation took place today, September 22, and was led by Police Major General Pattanask Suksawas, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Armed with a warrant from the South Bangkok Criminal Court, officers searched the premises suspected of distributing black-market medical products through online channels.

At the scene, police arrested 34 year old Eksit, who admitted to running the operation. Officers seized:

13,021 nose silicone implants

1,404 chin silicone implants

15 types of unregistered drugs, totalling 1,192 items

The confiscated items were valued at more than 8 million baht.

Investigators revealed the suspect had supplied more than 20 beauty clinics with unapproved silicone and drugs for over three years. Eksit confessed that the products were sold both directly to clinics and to individuals ordering online.

KhaoSod reported that he now faces charges of selling unlicensed medical devices, distributing modern medicine without authorisation, and selling unregistered drugs.

Maj. Gen. Pattanask stressed that cosmetic silicone implants, whether for the nose, chin, or forehead, must be manufactured under medical-grade standards to ensure sterility and safety. Using black-market products poses serious health risks, including infection, disfigurement, or even death.

As an example of how unlicensed medical devices or services could pose a threat, police on Koh Pha Ngan raided an illegal beauty clinic on September 3, 2024, after a woman suffered facial paralysis from a Botox injection.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, developed swelling, bruising, and lost control of her facial muscles after the procedure. She sought hospital treatment and later filed a complaint with the Tourist Police.

Officers arrested the clinic’s British owner, who now faces prosecution for operating without a medical licence.