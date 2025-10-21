Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

Police raided a group of teenage street racers in Pattaya after residents complained about late-night noise, reckless riding, and dangerous stunts.

The pre-dawn operation took place at around 2am on Sunday, October 19, after fed-up residents reported the noisy, dangerous antics of illegal motorbike racers disrupting their sleep and threatening public safety.

Led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchat Dusadee and Deputy Lieutenant Panasat Khrongsit, officers from Pattaya City Police set up surveillance points near the Lotus supermarket and Pattaya City School 7 in Nong Prue, hotspots for late-night racing.

It didn’t take long before a pack of over 20 motorbikes roared onto the scene. Several riders were spotted performing reckless stunts, including wheelies and high-speed weaving through traffic, all while blaring deafening exhausts.

Police moved in quickly, cordoning off the area and bringing the situation under control. The operation ended with the seizure of three motorbikes and the detention of more than 10 young men, aged between 14 and 19.

The teenagers were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and vehicle inspections. Officers also contacted their guardians to arrange their release and issued stern warnings about the legal consequences of their behaviour.

Some of the young riders were found without proper driving licences, insurance, or registration. Many also lacked basic safety gear, including helmets.

Officers say the crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal street racing in Pattaya, which continues to be one of the most frequent complaints among local expats.

“The loud noise, late-night racing, and dangerous stunts are not just a nuisance, they’re a real threat to public safety. We are increasing night patrols and will continue to take firm action.”

The Pattaya News has reported that illegal racing and modified bikes are among the top complaints from its expat readership in the area.

Police say more patrols and tougher enforcement are on the way, as they work to clean up the city’s streets and make them safer for everyone.