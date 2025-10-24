Thai man throws rock at girlfriend’s employer after fight over 50 baht

A Thai man threw a rock at his girlfriend’s employer at a restaurant in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok after becoming angry when the woman borrowed 50 baht from him.

The victim, 30 year old Nattapong, the owner of a restaurant in the Talad Khwan sub-district of Nonthaburi, filed a complaint against 30 year old Thai man Thossaphon following a physical assault on October 20 and repeated threats afterwards.

According to Nattapong, Thossaphon is the boyfriend of his female employee, identified only as A. He said he had never spoken to the man before and had only seen him picking up his girlfriend from the restaurant after work.

The incident took place at about 11.40am. Thossaphon reportedly became enraged after arguing with his girlfriend because she borrowed 50 baht from him. He shouted and hurled insults at locals near the restaurant, prompting Nattapong to intervene.

Nattapong said he asked Thossaphon to park his motorcycle and speak calmly, but the man refused, continuing to hurl obscenities and challenge him to a fight. Nattapong suspected Thossaphon to be under the influence of drugs or other intoxicants at the time.

Thossaphon allegedly threatened to shoot Nattapong, pretending to have a gun in his bag, and also threatened to attack his girlfriend with acid.

While Nattapong was distracted by a phone call, Thossaphon reportedly picked up a rock and threw it at the back of his head, which wounded Nattapong. Reports, however, suggested that the injury was not serious.

A (pseudonym), the girlfriend of the attacker and an employee at the restaurant, told local media outlet Newsnon that she had asked her boyfriend to lend her 50 baht, but he ignored her message. When she called him, he became angry, leading to an argument.

Shortly afterwards, Thossaphon arrived at her workplace and handed her the money, but she refused it, saying she had already received cash from her employer.

A believed Thossaphon’s violent behaviour may have been motivated by jealousy. She described him as hot-tempered, violent, and possibly bipolar, adding that he had assaulted her many times before. She said she tried to end the relationship several times but was unsuccessful in her attempts.

A explained that while they lived together, she paid 100 baht a day for rent and shared all living expenses equally. She even helped him pay for his motorcycle repairs. The woman insisted she would not return to the relationship again.

Police have issued an initial summons for Thossaphon. If he fails to appear, a second summons will be issued, and an arrest warrant will be subsequently issued.