Questions rise over sudden death of renowned Thai journalist

Tributes and questions have emerged following the sudden death of Nattawut Ponglangka, a 35 year old Channel 8 field reporter known for his investigative coverage, after colleagues said he “fell asleep and never woke up”.

News of his death was first shared on November 30 by fellow Channel 8 reporter Ice Sarawat Kijpanit, who posted that Nattawut had passed away unexpectedly overnight. Ice added that many journalists had contacted him to confirm the news.

Nattawut, born in Chiang Rai on September 14, 1990, built a reputation as a dedicated field journalist. He began his career at INN News before moving to Channel 3, Amarin TV, and later Channel 8, where he frequently appeared on the news programme Thub Took Khao.

He was widely regarded by colleagues as a hardworking reporter and had recently received the 2025 Thep Narai Nakarat Award for Outstanding Field Reporter, as well as the Press Awards 2022 “Thananthorn 4” accolade earlier in his career.

However, questions surrounding his sudden death intensified on December 5 when Thanakrit Chitareerat, assistant to the Public Health Minister, posted on social media, urging authorities not to cremate the body, saying there were suspicions about the cause of death.

Thanakrit raised three questions: whether Nattawut died from arrhythmic heart failure, whether it was suicide, or whether poisoning might have been involved. He also posted a photo of a packet containing a white powdery substance, asking why it had not been examined.

The case escalated further after veteran journalist Phut Apiwan stated on social media that the family had ordered the immediate seizure of Nattawut’s body after receiving autopsy results. Phut noted that the family still had unresolved doubts and wanted a detailed investigation.

The family’s move has prompted renewed public attention, with calls for clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death. No official cause of death has yet been confirmed, and authorities have not released further findings from the autopsy.

Nattawut’s colleagues continue to honour his contributions to journalism, describing him as a respected and diligent member of the press.