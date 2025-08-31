Crane collapse on Rama 2 Road injures three, causes power outage

Officials launch probe into contractor negligence after accident

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A construction crane collapsed on Rama 2 Road, dropping a 3-tonne metal beam onto a passing pickup truck, severely damaging it and trapping two occupants.

Emergency services responded promptly at 2.30am today, August 31, following a report received by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwit Moolsongkiat of Mueang Samut Sakhon Police Station. The incident occurred during elevated road construction at kilometre 27, inbound towards Bangkok.

Upon arriving at the scene, police, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Sukhum Poethaisong and rescue teams from Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation, Samut Sakhon Hospital, Ekachai Hospital, and Mahachai Hospital, discovered a white single-cab pickup truck with Chon Buri license plates.

The vehicle was transporting foam boxes and was crushed by the crane’s boom, while the large orange metal beam, part of the construction for the elevated road pillars, had struck the side of the truck.

The pickup truck driver, a man, suffered minor injuries, including a cut on his eyebrow and a head concussion. His female companion sustained abrasions and was visibly shaken. Both were given first aid and transported to Samut Sakhon Hospital for further treatment.

The crane driver was trapped inside the overturned vehicle, necessitating coordination with the Provincial Electricity Authority in Samut Sakhon to cut power from nearby high-voltage lines. The crane’s boom had made contact with these lines, causing sparks.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Once the electricity was deactivated and the fire extinguished by water trucks from Tha Sai subdistrict administrative organisation, rescue teams safely extracted the crane driver, who also sustained abrasions, and transported him to Samut Sakhon Hospital.

Witnesses reported that before the accident, two cranes were employed to lift the metal beam to place it on the elevated road pillars. One crane lost balance and toppled, causing the boom and beam to strike the passing pickup truck in the parallel lane.

Additionally, the boom’s length resulted in it hitting the high-voltage power lines. The construction project contractor immediately informed Samut Sakhon Highways and the police to address and resolve the situation.

Police will liaise with project officials and interview witnesses to ensure a thorough investigation and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Crane collapse on Rama 2 Road injures three, causes power outage

