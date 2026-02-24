Transgender women filmed brawling with German tourist in Pattaya

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 24, 2026, 11:47 AM
Edited photo made with photos from Siam Chon News

A fight involving a group of Thai transgender women and a German tourist broke out today, February 24, on Pattaya’s Beach Road, with the group heard shouting about taking the foreigner’s wallet as the struggle unfolded.

The clip reportedly shows five transgender women grappling with the tourist on the road and assaulting him as he fell to the ground, leaving him injured.

Photo via Siam Chon News

In the footage, they can be heard shouting about taking the foreigner’s wallet. The tourist later broke free, and one of the group members is heard warning bystanders not to record videos before they dispersed.

A mobile phone was later found in a drain at the scene, and firefighters were called in to retrieve it from the drainage pipe.

Photo via Siam Chon News

A witness said they saw the tourist being assaulted and heard the group shouting among themselves about taking his wallet. They added that the tourist’s bag fell to the ground, so they picked it up and returned it to him, which appeared to anger the group, though the cause of the dispute was unclear.

The 55 year old German tourist said he went to his accommodation with a transgender woman after mistaking her for a woman. He said he showered after they arrived, and the person followed him into the bathroom.

He later escorted her out and, when he returned, found 35,000 baht and 1,200 euros missing from his safe.

The tourist suspected the transgender woman who had been with him and went to search along Pattaya beach until he found her.

He then restrained her, but about five or six other transgender women then intervened and assaulted him, causing injuries.

Photo via Siam Chon News

Bystanders helped him escape the assault, after which he filed a complaint with investigators at Pattaya City Police Station.

Siam Chon News reported that alleged assaults and thefts involving transgender women and tourists occur repeatedly in Pattaya, particularly along the beach.

Police said they had not ignored the complaint and are working to trace those involved for legal action.

Similarly, back in September last year, a late-night confrontation on Pattaya Beach turned violent when an Indian tourist was left bleeding after being struck on the head by a transgender sex worker with a high-heeled shoe. The victim later filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station.

