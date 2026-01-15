People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links

Published: January 15, 2026, 11:23 AM
People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Key insights from the news

  • Ratchapong Soisuwan, a People’s Party MP candidate, was arrested in Bangkok on January 14 for alleged involvement in an online gambling network and money laundering linked to nakarin789.com.
  • The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) conducted a raid at Ratchapong's home, discovering that funds from the gambling site were traced to his bank account after being funneled through other individuals' accounts.
  • People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut stated the party is against corruption and will not protect members accused of wrongdoing, emphasizing that all cases must go through judicial processes.
  • Ratchapong's arrest follows a similar case involving another party member, Boonrit Raorungroj, who was arrested for drug trafficking and money laundering, highlighting ongoing issues within the party.

Police arrested a Member of Parliament (MP) candidate from the People’s Party yesterday, January 14, at his home in Bangkok over alleged involvement in an online gambling network and money laundering.

Officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) raided the residence of 32 year old Ratchapong “Pond” Soisuwan at around 5.30pm. The property is located in Nuan Chan Village, Nawamin sub-district, Bueng Kum district of Bangkok.

Ratchapong is an MP candidate for Tak province in northern Thailand. He previously served as an MP for Constituency 2 in Tak under the former Move Forward Party and was recently nominated again as a candidate for the upcoming general election scheduled for February.

Cyber police accused Ratchapong of being linked to an online gambling operation and money laundering activities connected to the website nakarin789.com. According to reports from MGR Online, investigators infiltrated the site by posing as gamblers and placing bets on the platform.

People's Party member accused of online gambling operation
Photo via MGR Online

Police found that funds deposited on the gambling website were initially transferred to a bank account belonging to a Thai man, Somphot Kaewprasit, before being forwarded to another account held by a Thai woman, Kanchana Namhong. Both suspects were arrested as part of the same investigation.

Further financial tracking revealed that money from the gambling operation was later transferred to Ratchapong’s bank account, prompting officers to obtain evidence and move forward with his arrest.

CCIB officers stated that investigations are continuing, with at least two additional suspects believed to be holding bank accounts used in the gambling network.

Related Articles
People's Party MP candidate arrested in Bangkok
Photo via MGR Online

The arrest prompted a response from People’s Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. He held a press conference this morning, January 15, stating that the party learned of Ratchapong’s arrest through his lawyer late last night.

Natthaphong reaffirmed the party’s stance against corruption, drug trafficking, human trafficking, illicit financial activities, scammers, and online gambling. He emphasised that the party would not shield any member accused of wrongdoing and that all cases must proceed through the judicial process.

MP candidate arrested for online gambling and money laundering
Photo via MGR Online

He added that all candidates undergo internal screening before being nominated. However, the party does not have the authority or investigative reach of law enforcement agencies to uncover hidden criminal activity without concrete evidence.

Natthaphong acknowledged that the party had previously received complaints regarding Ratchapong but found no substantiated evidence at the time to take disciplinary action.

As of now, Ratchapong remains under interrogation and has not made any public statement regarding the allegations.

People's Party MP candidate arrested
Photo via Facebook/ รัชต์พงศ์ สร้อยสุวรรณ – สส.ปอนด์

The case follows a similar incident last month involving another People’s Party member, Boonrit Raorungroj, who was arrested during a drug trafficking and money laundering crackdown.

Boonrit denied the charges, stating he was only listed as a company director and had no knowledge of illegal activity. Police reportedly denied bail and remanded him and three other suspects in custody at the Criminal Court.

Published: January 15, 2026, 11:23 AM
