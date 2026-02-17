Siberian Husky abused and burned in Songkhla after escaping home

A Thai man is seeking the attacker who abused and set his Siberian Husky on fire after the dog escaped from his home in Songkhla on February 12.

The owner, 52 year old Somchai Chanawanno, shared details of the attack on his two year old female dog, Molly, with several media outlets and the Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) as he attempts to identify the suspect and pursue legal action.

Somchai said he keeps three dogs: two Siberian Huskies, Molly and Messi, and a Thai Bang Kaew and Siberian Husky cross named Ma Ruay. He said he woke to feed them on the morning of February 13 and found Molly and Messi missing.

After checking CCTV footage, Somchai said he saw the dogs slip out by clawing at a gap between the fence and the ground. He then posted on social media to help locate them.

On February 14, Somchai said a duck farm owner contacted him to report that Messi had bitten and killed four ducks. Somchai went to collect Messi and paid compensation to the farm owner. He said Messi was not injured.

Molly was not with Messi, prompting Somchai to continue searching. He later said a Thai couple in the area contacted him after finding Molly lying next to a pond behind their home in critical condition.

The couple took Molly into their home, provided initial treatment and waited for Somchai to collect her. Somchai noted that the dog had wounds and bruises across her body, suffering from severe burns.

Somchai took Molly to a pet clinic near his home, where a veterinarian provided initial treatment before transferring her to Prince of Songkla University for specialist care due to the severity of her condition.

Somchai said he is gathering evidence to identify the attacker and intends to pursue the case to the fullest extent of the law. WDT also said it would assist in the search for the suspect and in bringing the person responsible to justice.

The case has prompted comparisons with a similar incident reported in Songkhla in December 2024, when a Thai man fatally beat a neighbour’s Siberian Husky named Lucky. The suspect claimed the dog attacked his chickens.

In that case, the Songkhla Kwaeng Court delivered a verdict in January last year, sentencing the suspect to two months in prison.