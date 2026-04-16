Phuket locals call for tougher action on foreigners with disruptive behaviour during Songkran

A group of foreigners in Phuket is facing public criticism after reports of aggressive behaviour during Songkran Festival, including blocking roads, harassing motorists and inappropriate conduct towards women.

Officers from Patong Police Station arrested the group on April 14 after a viral video showed them forcing open a van door and throwing water at the driver and inside the vehicle. They were charged with causing a public nuisance and obstructing traffic.

Police said the maximum penalty for the offences is three months in prison and a fine of 10,000 baht. Details of the penalties imposed on the suspects have not been disclosed.

The incident prompted further complaints from locals and tourists, with several videos shared with Thai media showing similar behaviour by a group believed to be the same people.

One video, shared with the Phuket Times Facebook page by a foreign tourist, showed a Thai woman on a motorcycle being splashed with water before members of the group poured shampoo on her head and washed her hair without consent.

Another clip showed a motorcyclist stopped in the middle of the road and surrounded by the group, who repeatedly threw water at him until he left his vehicle and moved to the roadside.

Additional reports alleged that the group blocked public roads, demanded money from passing motorists, and forced people to take part in water fights. Those who refused were reportedly verbally abused and harassed.

ThaiRath also published footage of a group of foreigners, suspected to be the same group, blocking vehicles and throwing water at a police checkpoint.

The Phuket Songkran foreigners case has drawn widespread reaction online, with netizens calling for stricter penalties. Some urged police to deport the group and add them to an immigration blacklist, citing concerns over the impact on Thailand’s tourism image.