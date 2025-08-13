Phuket man arrested after woman’s body found chained to dumbbells in canal

Photo via DailyNews

Police arrested a Thai man in Phuket on suspicion of killing a woman and abandoning her body in a canal in the southern province of Songkhla, with her neck chained to concrete dumbbells.

The body of the woman was discovered floating in the Tha Yai Canal in Takua Thung district, Phang Nga province, on August 8. She was wearing a grey T-shirt and black shorts, with two dumbbells chained around her neck, apparently intended to sink her to the bottom of the canal.

Officers from Khok Kloi Police Station identified the victim as 51 year old Kansiri Nasomboon. Originally from an Isaan province, Kansiri had moved to Phuket for work.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage along the route from Phuket to Phang Nga and spotted a suspicious pickup truck belonging to a 21 year old Thai man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed. He is currently the main suspect in the case.

The footage showed the pickup stopping near the canal before returning to Phuket. Additional CCTV checks revealed Kansiri being taken from her home in the Kathu district of Phuket. Police later searched her home for possible evidence.

Phuket man arrested after woman's body found in Songkhla canal
Photo via MGR Online

The pickup was later found at a house in Takua Thung district, Phang Nga. Officers seized the vehicle to examine it for bloodstains or other evidence.

The main suspect reportedly lived in the same area as Kansiri. He is currently in police custody and being questioned to establish a possible motive. Police have yet to confirm whether he is indeed the killer, and no further updates have been released.

In a separate case, another grim discovery was reported in the eastern province of Rayong in February, when locals found a suspicious suitcase floating in the water and emitting a foul odour.

Thai man arrested in Phuket on suspicion of killing woman
Photo via MGR Online

Police were called to open the suitcase, which contained the naked body of a woman. Two dumbbells, weighing about 10 kilogrammes in total, were placed inside with her.

Security camera footage from the area showed three men arriving at the scene on two separate vehicles. A local woman, who requested anonymity, told police she had overheard the men talking. One asked when they should start, while another told them to wait until nightfall.

No further details on the investigation or any arrests in the Rayong case have been made public.

