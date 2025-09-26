Pattaya bike thief found asleep next to stolen motorcycle

A man was caught sleeping next to a stolen motorcycle in Pattaya after it was taken from a repair shop, prompting the owner to alert local police.

A brazen motorcycle theft in Pattaya ended with the suspect being found fast asleep next to the stolen vehicle, still clutching the keys.

Bunsit Chinnawattraprapha, a 30 year old motorcycle repair shop owner, filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police on Wednesday, September 24, after a customer’s motorbike vanished from outside his shop the previous night.

The red-and-white Yamaha Fino had been left for repairs at Bunsit’s shop on the Jomtien-bound side of Thepprasit Road. Around 11pm on Tuesday, September 23, an opportunist spotted the key left in the ignition and made off with the motorcycle.

CCTV footage later revealed a tall man making off with the motorcycle.

The next morning, Bunsit received a tip-off from an acquaintance who had spotted the vehicle in a wooded area in Soi Nong Prue. Upon arrival, Bunsit found the stolen Yamaha abandoned, and not far away was a man sleeping in the bushes. The motorcycle keys were still in his possession.

Convinced the man was responsible for the theft, Bunsit detained him on the spot and called the police.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station, led by Police Sub-Lieutenant Kriangkrai Kaewphiphop, arrived shortly after, arrested the suspect, and collected evidence from the scene, reported The Pattaya News.

The man was taken into custody for further questioning and legal action. No details have yet been released regarding his identity or whether he was under the influence at the time.

Police are continuing the investigation and reviewing CCTV footage for additional evidence to build the case.

