Gold necklace swiped in late-night burglary in Phuket’s Wichit

Police are investigating a burglary at a housing estate in Wichit, where a gold necklace worth over 170,000 baht was reported stolen during the early hours.

The break-in occurred during the early hours of today, September 25, prompting a call to Wichit Police Station at 1.37am. The report was made by Sujittra Phummuang, the homeowner, who discovered signs of forced entry at her property in the Phanason Residence estate, Wichit.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that a 3-baht weight gold necklace had been stolen. No arrests have been made, and the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Chief of Wichit Police Station, has assigned Police Lieutenant Wutthichai Chanfai to head the investigation. Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras and collecting forensic evidence from the scene in a bid to track down the intruder.

Initial assessments suggest the suspect may have targeted the property, knowing that valuables were inside. However, police have yet to confirm whether this was a random act or part of a series of break-ins in the area.

Residents of the Phanason estate have been urged to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity to the police. Officers recommended homeowners check the functionality of their security systems and consider additional precautions such as motion-sensor lighting or reinforced locks, reported The Phuket News.

No other valuables have been reported missing from the home, and no injuries occurred during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Wichit Police are appealing for any witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward.

In similar news, a 25 year old Thai man was arrested in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, following the theft of a tourist’s gold necklace in broad daylight. The incident occurred on August 9 at the Thung Sao Road intersection, where the tourist was seated in a public vehicle when the suspect rode up alone on a motorbike and snatched the necklace before fleeing the scene.