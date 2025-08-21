Defence boost: Thailand seals Gripen jet deal with Sweden

Thailand is gearing up to formalise a major fighter jet deal with Sweden, just days after revealing its warplanes were used in real combat for the first time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the agreement’s first phase will be signed next Tuesday, August 26, during a high-level visit to Sweden, led by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura, the trip, which begins this Sunday, August 24, will also include a separate deal to upgrade Thai-Swedish ties into a full strategic partnership. This will make Sweden only the second European country, after the United Kingdom, to establish such an agreement with Thailand.

But the timing of the fighter jet deal is raising eyebrows.

Last month, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) deployed Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets during escalating clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border. The aircraft were reportedly used in combat support roles, targeting Cambodian military positions with precision strikes. This marked the first time Gripen jets have been used in live combat by Thailand.

Maris will meet his Swedish counterpart, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, to discuss regional security, defence cooperation, and the proposed expansion of strategic ties. Nikorndej said the formal signing will represent a major milestone in Thai-European relations.

“The signing of an agreement to enhance Thai-Swedish relations into a strategic partnership is the primary aim of this visit.”

The Gripen E/F is a modern multirole fighter, known for its advanced radar, electronic warfare capabilities, and cost-effective operation. These features have made it attractive to several mid-sized air forces around the world.

Sweden’s defence technology has long been favoured by Thailand, which already operates a fleet of older Gripen models. The new deal is expected to provide updated aircraft and may also include joint training or technology-sharing, reported Bangkok Post.

While no further details of the procurement agreement have been made public, defence analysts say the deal signals Thailand’s growing intent to modernise its air force in light of rising regional tensions.

With this move, Sweden strengthens its defence and diplomatic ties with one of Southeast Asia’s key economies.