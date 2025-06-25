Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust

2 arrest warrants issued involving other cases spanning 3.5 years

June 25, 2025
Swedish fraudster arrested in Pattaya in transnational crime bust
A major fraud case has led to the arrest of a Swedish national in Pattaya as immigration police continue their crackdown on transnational crime.

The 39 year old suspect, identified as Ludde, was apprehended in a condominium in the bustling tourist district, following a red notice warrant issued by European authorities.

The suspect, wanted by Stockholm courts and European law enforcement, is accused of being behind an elaborate fraud scheme involving 11 separate cases.

According to police, Ludde used forged documents and fake driver’s licences to impersonate company representatives, tricking businesses into providing goods and services without payment.

The fraud, which took place between September 2021 and April this year, resulted in total damages of over 1 million Swedish kronor (around US$106,000 or 3.5 million baht).

Police Lieutenant General Chairit Anurit, Commander of Immigration Bureau 3, revealed that the arrest was part of a larger effort to combat transnational criminal activity in Thailand.

“This operation follows instructions from the National Police Chief to address foreign criminals operating within Thailand, ensuring they do not compromise the country’s security.”

Ludde’s fraudulent activities were not limited to his initial crimes; he also attempted fraud in two other cases, with potential damages totalling approximately 304,631 Swedish kronor (around US$28,000). Two arrest warrants were issued for him, one from Stockholm District Court, dated June 2, and the other a European Arrest Warrant issued two days later, on June 4.

The Immigration Bureau 3 investigation team tracked Ludde to his condominium in Pattaya, where he was taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Thai police will now coordinate with Swedish officials to facilitate his extradition and ensure that he faces justice for his crimes, reported KhaoSod English.

In similar news, a Vietnamese woman, wanted by Interpol for her involvement in cryptocurrency and forex investment scams, has been arrested in Bangkok.

The woman was detained with two bodyguards at a hotel in the Klong Tan Nuea area of Watthana district on May 23.

The 30 year old fugitive was accused of defrauding over 2,000 Vietnamese nationals of approximately US$300 million. She was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice and an arrest warrant issued by Hanoi police for concealing a felony.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
June 25, 2025
