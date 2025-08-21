Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video)

Foreign observers witness unruly behaviour of Cambodian soldier

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, August 21, 2025
2 minutes read
Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Ubon Ratchathani PR Office

The Cambodian soldier responsible for causing a disturbance at Chong Arn Ma in Ubon Ratchathani was intoxicated during a visit by foreign observers, according to a senior Thai military intelligence officer. This information was updated yesterday, August 20, by Major General Kran Boonchai, deputy director of military intelligence, to the ASEAN observers from eight nations.

Cambodian border officials contacted their Thai counterparts to clarify that the soldier, who had shouted at Thai troops and visiting ASEAN military observers at the checkpoint, was under the influence at the time. Maj. Gen. Kran addressed this when the observers visited Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province, which has been affected by Cambodian shelling.

The observer delegation, led by Brigadier general Samsul Rizal Musa, Malaysia’s defence attaché in Thailand, was on a three-day field visit to the Suranaree Task Force of the 2nd Army Region from August 18 to August 20.

During the visit, Thai soldiers displayed unexploded Cambodian munitions found on Thai soil. Lieutenant general Anuparp Sirimonthon, deputy army chief-of-staff and head of the Thai delegation, stated that Thailand had presented evidence of Cambodian violations of the ceasefire.

Despite an agreed ceasefire, Cambodian forces had repeatedly breached the agreement, he noted, emphasising the inconsistency of Cambodian responses.

Maj Gen Kran detailed significant damage caused by Cambodian artillery to hospitals, schools, and communities. He outlined three primary breaches of the 13-point ceasefire agreement: the continued use of weaponry, including landmines that injured Thai soldiers; the spread of misinformation prolonging tensions; and provocative acts such as the use of drones and additional troop deployment in disputed areas.

Cambodian soldier disrupts Thai checkpoint under influence (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Wisawa Seesomson Facebook

He stressed that these issues need to be addressed by the international observers, highlighting the impact of misinformation over weapons.

Brig Gen Samsul expressed gratitude for the information provided by the Thai side and stated that the observer team would report its findings. He noted that their role was not to determine culpability but to observe, adding that the incident involving the Cambodian soldier demonstrated a lack of professionalism.

In summary, the incident at Chong Arn Ma has highlighted ongoing tensions and challenges in maintaining the ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, with both parties urged to address these issues constructively, reported Bangkok Post.

@notepostnews ทหารกัมพูชาวิ่งเข้ามาขวางพลอากาศตรี ศราวุธ เมาลานนท์ ผู้อำนวยการสำนักวิเทศสัมพันธ์ กรมข่าวทหาร กองบัญชาการกองทัพไทย ห้ามไม่ให้เข้าใกล้อนุสาวรีย์ตาอม บริเวณตลาดช่องอานม้า ขณะที่กำลังพาคณะทูตอาเซียน 8 ประเทศลงสำรวจความเสียหาย #ช่องอานม้า #อุบลราชธานี #ไทยกัมพูชา #กองทัพไทย ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – โน๊ตโพสต์ข่าว

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
