Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach

Officials crackdown on unauthorized aerial activity

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Pattaya, Thailand, on August 3, at 10pm, Pattaya Special Affairs officers apprehended a 28 year old Swedish tourist for operating a drone over Pattaya Beach without the necessary permission.

The tourist, whose name has not been disclosed, was questioned with the help of an interpreter. He explained that he had just arrived in Pattaya and was attempting to capture scenic views of the sea as a personal souvenir. He expressed unawareness of the nationwide ban on drone flights, implemented due to tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The officers seized the drone and took the tourist to Pattaya City Police Station for legal action. After being briefed about the applicable regulations and receiving a formal warning, he was allowed to return to his accommodation, reported The Pattaya News.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has imposed a stringent prohibition on the use of all drones throughout the country, effective from July 30 to August 15, or until further notice, to ensure the security and safety of sensitive regions.

In similar news, Surin province has recently been dealing with unauthorised drone activity, prompting swift action from local police. The provincial governor authorised the use of firearms to bring down the drones, which were perceived as potential threats. Unusual cone-shaped debris has been recovered for further investigation.

On August 3, reports surfaced of unidentified drones flying repeatedly over various parts of Surin, including the border regions and Mueang district, over the course of several days. Residents frequently heard gunfire directed at the aerial objects, and strange debris reportedly fell onto a restaurant in Nok Mueang subdistrict.

The restaurant owner later found cone-shaped fragments, roughly 10 centimetres in length and 4 to 5 centimetres wide, scattered in a nearby playground. Military personnel have since collected the fragments for detailed analysis.

