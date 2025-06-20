Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings

Personnel urged to stay vigilant—calls, CCTV, screenshots may be evidence

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
57 1 minute read
Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings
Pictures courtesy of RTAF News Facebook

Heads up, airmen — Big Brother might be listening. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has issued a stark warning to its personnel: think twice before you speak, because your conversations could be recorded.

In a now-deleted post made on June 19 via the official RTAF News Facebook page, Air Chief Marshal Praphat Sonjaidee, the air force’s spokesperson, reminded service members to remain polite and mindful, particularly during phone calls and content creation.

“Be aware that your conversations may be recorded,” he said. “Politeness and caution are essential — both in and out of uniform.”

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

The announcement stressed that all personnel should be vigilant during phone conversations, keeping in mind that voice recordings, CCTV footage, and even screenshots can be used as evidence, potentially with consequences for careers and reputations.

In an era of digital surveillance and rapid online sharing, the Air Chief Marshal noted that even private chats on apps like LINE could be taken out of context or misinterpreted. He advised extra care when discussing confidential or sensitive matters via text, given the potential for screenshots to be captured and spread.

Related Articles

“Face-to-face communication is preferred when building trust or managing sensitive topics,” he added.

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

The post also included a strong reminder for personnel involved in content creation: follow security protocols and uphold operational secrecy. With the rise of AI-generated content and misinformation, the warning was clear — the line between truth and manipulation is thinner than ever, reported KhaoSod.

Social media conduct was another key concern. Praphat cautioned that digital avatars and personal posts could attract criticism or demoralising comments. Despite this, he encouraged personnel to stay focused on their responsibilities.

“Do your duties with pride and confidence. Maintain your morale — online negativity must not break your spirit,” he urged.

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings | News by Thaiger

Despite the message’s apparent importance, the post was later removed without explanation, fuelling speculation about whether it was intended as a general reminder or in response to a specific incident.

Latest Thailand News
How to promote your Airbnb rental on Instagram? Digital Marketing

How to promote your Airbnb rental on Instagram?

6 seconds ago
Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings Thailand News

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings

2 minutes ago
Pattaya motorbike thug attacks Bolt rider in road rage meltdown Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike thug attacks Bolt rider in road rage meltdown

29 minutes ago
&#8216;Get out!&#8217;: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM&#8217;s leaked clip Phuket News

‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip

50 minutes ago
New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand Thailand News

New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thai activist calls mass protest to &#8216;sink the boat&#8217; over PM scandal Bangkok News

Thai activist calls mass protest to ‘sink the boat’ over PM scandal

2 hours ago
Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 hours ago
iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video) Bangkok News

iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video)

2 hours ago
Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape Thailand News

Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape

2 hours ago
2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine Thailand News

2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine

2 hours ago
Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash Phuket News

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

3 hours ago
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder Thailand News

Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

4 hours ago
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

4 hours ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

4 hours ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

5 hours ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

5 hours ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

6 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

6 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

6 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

6 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

6 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

22 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

23 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

23 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x