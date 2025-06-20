Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings

Heads up, airmen — Big Brother might be listening. The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has issued a stark warning to its personnel: think twice before you speak, because your conversations could be recorded.

In a now-deleted post made on June 19 via the official RTAF News Facebook page, Air Chief Marshal Praphat Sonjaidee, the air force’s spokesperson, reminded service members to remain polite and mindful, particularly during phone calls and content creation.

“Be aware that your conversations may be recorded,” he said. “Politeness and caution are essential — both in and out of uniform.”

The announcement stressed that all personnel should be vigilant during phone conversations, keeping in mind that voice recordings, CCTV footage, and even screenshots can be used as evidence, potentially with consequences for careers and reputations.

In an era of digital surveillance and rapid online sharing, the Air Chief Marshal noted that even private chats on apps like LINE could be taken out of context or misinterpreted. He advised extra care when discussing confidential or sensitive matters via text, given the potential for screenshots to be captured and spread.

“Face-to-face communication is preferred when building trust or managing sensitive topics,” he added.

The post also included a strong reminder for personnel involved in content creation: follow security protocols and uphold operational secrecy. With the rise of AI-generated content and misinformation, the warning was clear — the line between truth and manipulation is thinner than ever, reported KhaoSod.

Social media conduct was another key concern. Praphat cautioned that digital avatars and personal posts could attract criticism or demoralising comments. Despite this, he encouraged personnel to stay focused on their responsibilities.

“Do your duties with pride and confidence. Maintain your morale — online negativity must not break your spirit,” he urged.

Despite the message’s apparent importance, the post was later removed without explanation, fuelling speculation about whether it was intended as a general reminder or in response to a specific incident.