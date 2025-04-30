Cock-up confession: Heartbroken drug addict begs to go to jail

Man with erectile dysfunction and a broken relationship asks to be put in prison in Udon Thani province

Pictures courtesy of Thairath

A lovesick drug addict handed himself over to police in a tearful plea to be locked up, claiming life had lost all meaning after his marriage collapsed and his bedroom antics dried up because he couldn’t get erect.

The 48 year old man, devastated by the breakdown of his relationship, said prison seemed better than facing the daily heartache on the outside.

The man, identified only as Sura, was brought to the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station today, April 30, after he admitted to taking methamphetamine (meth) and requested to be jailed.

His reasons for wanting to be incarcerated were deeply personal: his wife had left him for another man, and he could no longer bear the emotional burden.

Sura, originally from Chaiyaphum province, had spent years battling addiction, turning to meth as a way to cope with his deteriorating life.

He claimed that despite his attempts to save money for the future, he ended up spending it all on buying meth pills—four to five a day at 40 baht each. His addiction worsened after a string of personal disappointments.

Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

Sura’s troubled family life had taken a toll. He was married twice—his first wife, a widow from Sakon Nakhon, left him after 28 years together, and he was left to raise her three children.

His second wife, whom he had been with for just three years, also left him after growing frustrated with his erectile dysfunction.

She found a new partner, even mocking the now-turned drug addict in front of his face. According to Sura, this constant ridicule and the loss of his family led him to a breaking point.

“The thing that discourages me the most in life… everything is gone,” he said.

“I don’t want to stay outside anymore. I want to be arrested because I have nothing left. My ex-wife and her new husband like to mock me. They say I’m a limber timber, which is true sometimes, but it happens.”

Sura’s despair was so great that he sought out a local foundation worker, who then escorted him to the police station. After his urine tested positive for meth, officers advised Sura to seek treatment for his addiction, with the understanding that his issues stemmed more from personal problems than criminal behaviour.

Police Lieutenant Thirayothin Trapsin recommended that Sura receive medical attention for his addiction and erectile dysfunction, reported Thairath.

Sura agreed to undergo treatment and was subsequently transferred to Udon Thani Hospital for further care, marking the beginning of a potential recovery for a man who, at his lowest, believed jail was his only escape.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

