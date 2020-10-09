Thailand
Cyber policy report: Royal Thai Army recruited Twitter to “cheerlead”
The Royal Thai Army used Twitter to “cheerlead” for the Army, criticise the Future Forward Party and neutralise criticism after February’s mass shooting where an Army solider killed 30 people and injured 57 others, according to a cyber policy report.
Twitter announced 926 accounts, linked to the Royal Thai Army, have now been suspended for violating the company’s “platform manipulation” policy. Twitter shared information from the accounts with the Stanford Internet Observatory. Stanford’s Cyber Policy Centre released a report they call “Cheerleading Without Fans: A Low-Impact Domestic Information Operation by the Royal Thai Army.”
“The network was used primarily to promote pro-government and pro-military positions and accounts on Twitter and to attack political opposition, particularly the Future Forward Party and Move Forward Party.”
Most of the accounts were created in January 2020 and activity stopped around March 2020 with content heavily concentrated around the mass shooting and the now-dissolved Future Forward Party and Move Forward Party. Stanford says it was a coordinated, but “relatively unsophisticated,” low-impact operation. They say most of the accounts had no followers with empty bio sections and used stolen profile photos. Altogether, the network had 21,385 tweets.
In February, an Army soldier shot and killed 30 people, including his commander, and injured 57 others in Nakhon Ratchasima. The soldier had obtained 3 pistols, a shotgun and a rifle through the Army’s “welfare gun” program. He opened fire at the base before going to a nearby shopping centre and firing at civilians.
The shooting brought criticism to the military and government with trending hashtags in Thai that translate to “Reform the Military” and “Prayut RIP.” Stanford says the Army’s social media network tried to “neutralise criticism.” Some accounts amplified tweets that redirected criticism away from the Army, like criticising media outlets for their coverage of the shooting, and blaming some for spreading “fake news.”
Some accounts “glorified” the military’s response to the shooting and reemphasised their responsibility to “serve and to protect the people.”
In both cases, tweets were overwhelmingly retweets, indicating that accounts were primarily attempting to amplify existing messages rather than create their own narratives.
The Army’s accounts also supported the Constitutional Court’s ruling to dissolve the Future Forward Party and “celebrated” the end of the opposition party. One tweet translates to “For me, I think the court’s decision was decisive but FFP’s reactions to it were immature.” The Army also posted “cheerleading” hashtags like #กองทัพบกเพื่อประชาช, meaning “army for the people.” The account even “praised” the Army’s efforts at combating the spread of Covid-19.
Click HERE to read the full report by Stanford Internet Observatory Cyber Policy Center.
SOURCE: Stanford Internet Observatory
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
An army clerk is calling out the Thai Army for alleged corruption, saying he was forced to withdraw money under his name which was then falsely documented as a travel expense.
The clerk at the army’s Ordnance Material Rebuild Centre posted photos of documents on Facebook, showing the withdrawal listed as a work-related travel expense. He said the documents are “evidence of corrupt practices” and he used the hashtags #ReformtheArmy and #Thatsnotourtax. All power to the young man.
Meanwhile it hasn’t been a good day for the Thai Army with Twitter suspending 926 accounts that are linked to the Royal Thai Army for violating the social media company’s “platform manipulation” policies. They say the accounts were “amplifying pro-government propaganda” and engaging in behaviour that targeted political opposition figures.
Altogether, Twitter permanently suspended 1,594 accounts from state-linked operations in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Thailand and Russia, the company announced yesterday. Thailand accounts made up the majority.
Economic think tank says shopping stimulus will only help in the short-term
The research division of Kasikorn Bank says while the government’s latest shopping stimulus package has its advantages, the benefits will only be short-term. The Kasikorn Research Centre points out that the scheme, which will run from October 23 to December 31, will only provide a temporary boost to the economy.
If the stimulus goes ahead, shoppers will be given 3,000 baht cash each, with a maximum daily spend of 150 baht. The payment is intended to subsidise consumer purchases, with the exception of lottery tickets, flight and accommodation bookings, alcohol and tobacco.
Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest
Members of the Free People pro-democracy group announced the details of their next major protest planned for next Wednesday, October 14. Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, one of the key leaders in the current anti-government protest movement, has confirmed that the rally will kick off at 2pm next Wednesday.
Activists will assemble at the Democracy Monument in the capital after camping out overnight as a way to force the government into responding to their demands. Turnout should exceed that of the September 19 protest in the capital, according to organisers. The last rally at the Democracy Monument attracted 10,000+.
Phuket Airport to see surge in domestic passengers during Vegetarian Festival
The director of Phuket Airport says at least 15,000 domestic passengers are expected to pass through the airport each day during the upcoming Vegetarian Festival. The annual, and quite bizarre event, which runs from October 16 to 25, is expected to add another 20% to the airport’s traffic each day during the festival.
The event, an exotic mixture of Chinese mythology, not very good vegetarian food and plenty of fireworks, runs for 10 days each October and requires adherents to stop eating meat, drinking alcohol or having sex for 10 days.The Thaiger will be there to cover this year’s events so expect the unexpected.
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
And Thailand has ranked #7 in a ranking of the Top 20 Countries in the World, by readers of Condé Nast Traveller in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards 2020. Italy, Sri Lanka and Portugal scored the top 3 positions in the prestigious listing.
Chiang Mai was placed 2nd on the Top 10 Best Small Cities, and Ko Phangan was rated 3rd on the Top 5 Best Islands in Asia.
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
OPINION from guest writer Dr. Mariano Carrera
There is a myth in Thailand that one must learn English from a native speaker.Propagating this myth are the many beneficiaries of the practice, which does not include learners. Ignoring research that shows to learn English, one does not need a native English speaker (NES) only emphasises the myth-makers dominance.After all, if the students were to use English, they would encounter the concepts of competency, dynamism, and evolution.
Or “a NES or European NNES” means white. Businesses, class creators, and teachers promote the idea, hence the recent MOE bold plan to recruit 10,000 NES to improve Thai students’ ability to communicate in global business. This and other projects fail because they are based on myths, not facts.
Who are native speakers? There are about 18 countries that are classed as native English speaker countries. Yet, many recruiters in Thailand cannot name more than five passport holders with a certain look. South Africa is not one. Job boards regularly mention the big five, yet there are more countries to choose from.
Recruiting companies show that they are not aware of who are native speakers—limiting oneself in a small pool.
Why native speakers is another question, many recruiters fail to answer on closer inspection.Refrains usually echo around that NES would teach the student “proper” English. What is “proper” English? A pot of gold at the end of a rainbow is easier to find.Institutions such as the BBC mentioned that NES are the worse communicators and have used Ang Sang Su Ki speakers to train their staff on using English.
So, if the English are comfortable using non-native speakers to learn to communicate and use English, why not Thais?
What type of English is another question that uncovers the myth. The two major forms of English, American and British, have their own grammar, punctuation, and word usage rules. MS Word gives 17 forms of English. Imagine Thais using the Jamaican form. Promoters do not provide clarity on a form. Some schools mention the form, US or UK, but many do not and employ a mix of staff without guidance. No wonder some Thai students are uncomfortable with the language. They are trained to be handicapped from the start.
How should Thais be taught is another issue. Native speakers rarely go through the process of learning a language thus are unable to empathize with new learners. Hence, despite some theoretical suggestions (assuming TEFL or CELTA), NES cannot deliver that crucial push required.Non-native speakers are better positioned to lift the standards of beginners. NES might have the edge in terms of nuances and idioms. Still, global English requires using a few words properly and asking questions. Reading Aesop’s fables, other storybooks are a good place for language students to understand many English phrases.
When should native speakers be used in teaching English? When the learner is in a proficient state. In need of rounding. Learners need to practice what they are exposed too. Yet, rarely would you hear a Thai speak to another Thai in English (visit any Thai university’s English department). The teaching reinforces the concept that English is only required when talking to a native speaker. Hearing a Lebanese use three languages in one sentence increases confidence to use two.
Where should English teachers come from?A mix of countries.Competency, training, enthusiasm, willingness to learn and qualifications are what the British Council suggests.The MOE should learn about English first; then, some staff members learn English before embarking on improving the nations language use. Students learn more in their mother tongue unless proficient in a second language (UNESCO). Selection standards have been flouted before but experienced as a passing fad.
Proficiency comes from regular use, which comes from confidence, which comes from everyday use, which comes from being comfortable, which comes from exposures to various speakers. Perhaps instead of buying into the myth, Thais and educators need to start using their language, read about language, ask questions about language instructions and then think about recruiting. Designing proper selection criteria for foreign English teachers would help attract and improve Thais’ ability to communicate globally.First, some myth-busting on NES is required.
“Administrative issues” delayed Special Tourist Visa flight
A senior tourism official told Reuters reporters that “administrative issues” are the reason for the delayed trip of foreigners on the Special Tourist Visa. Other officials claimed the postponement was done to help ease Covid-19 fears for Thai tourists planning on travelling to Phuket for the annual Vegetarian Festival later this month.
A group of 120 to 150 foreigners on the new long stay visa were supposed to fly from Guangzhou, China to Phuket yesterday after a 6 month ban on international tourists. Covid-19 mobile testing units were even sent to the Phuket International airport this week and are there to test foreign tourists when they enter the country.
The delay is due to issues in the process for applying and issuing the Special Tourist Visas, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
There has been confusion with a number of reports over the past week about when the flight will arrive, some saying the flight would arrive on October 8 and others saying it has been postponed.
Both the Phuket governor and the National Security Council secretary general say the flight has been rescheduled and will arrive after the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. They say many domestic tourists who plan on attending the festival fear the foreign tourists could spread the virus.
The scheme has left more questions than answers. Reuters says Chinese media has questioned the identity of the tourists and were unable to confirm any Thailand travel bookings among agents in Guangzhou.
A report from the respected Thai business journal Thansettakji says the tourists are actually business travellers under tours organised by the Thailand Longstay Company. They said the delay is due to “many points in the process.”
It seems like Thai authorities are not on the same page. Even the Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said in a previous report that he wasn’t even formally told about arrangements and that he’d “seen the news in the media.”
The Phuket Tourism Association President Bhummikitti Rujtaengam told Reuters the they have not been notified about the foreign tourist arrivals.
“Phuket is ready, but we need clarity. Where are they from? How many? And where will they stay?”
SOURCE: Reuters
