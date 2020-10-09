Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
Over the past few weeks, 15 people who travelled to Japan from Thailand tested positive for Covid-19 in a new preliminary screening method, according to Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, or DDC. Laboratory testing was done to confirm the cases. Half of the cases came back negative in laboratory testing while 2 people tested positive in laboratory tests and 5 others are waiting for results.
DDC acting director general Opas Karnkawinpong says the infections were detected by collecting saliva samples in a method called CLEIA, or chemiluminescent immunoassay. Japan started using the method on August 1 as a preliminary screening test for those entering the country. Opas says the World Health Organisation does not recommend this method as the standard.
From August 1 to October 8, the saliva test came back positive for 15 people travelling from Thailand. The travellers were taken to hospitals and were tested using the RT-PCR which looks at genetic material for traces of the virus. 2 young Japanese girls, 2 years old and 9 months old, tested positive in both the saliva test and the laboratory test after arriving in Japan from Thailand. Their mother and brother tested negative in the saliva test.
8 people were negative in the laboratory testing. Thai health officials say 49 close contacts tested negative for Covid-19. 5 others are still waiting for laboratory test results. Thai health officials are investigating.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Economic think tank says shopping stimulus will only help in the short-term
The research division of Kasikorn Bank says while the government’s planned shopping stimulus has its advantages, the benefits will only be short-term. The Kasikorn Research Centre points out that the scheme, which it’s hoped will run from October 23 to December 31, will only provide a temporary boost to the economy.
The stimulus measure, which is being put to the Cabinet on Monday, will offer shoppers a co-payment of 3,000 baht each, with a maximum daily payment of 150 baht. The payment is intended to subsidise consumer purchases, with the exception of lottery tickets, flight and accommodation bookings, alcohol and tobacco.
Nation Thailand reports that, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre, a take-up by 1.85 million consumers should generate around 55.5 billion baht for the economy. Should the number of consumers rise to 4 million, the figure would be more than twice that, at 120 billion baht.
The centre also says that without the scheme, total credit card payment for 2020 is expected to decrease by 12%. If the scheme is successful, that should improve to 11%. Retailers are expected to benefit the most, with the scheme also expected to boost the sale of items currently experiencing a fall in demand due to the current economic crisis.
However, the centre points out that the stimulus package is only a short-term solution, adding that most retailers who will benefit will be large corporations and not small businesses. It will also not be worth while for production lines to resume full scale operations, as any increase in demand for consumer products will only last for the 2 months the scheme is in operation.
Tourism
Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners
Foreign Ministry officials plan to coordinate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to make the processing of international arrivals more efficient. The Bangkok Post reports that hundreds of foreigners are awaiting approval to enter the Kingdom, whether through the Special Tourist Visa scheme or as Elite Card holders, or one of the other handfuls of visa-type allowed to return to Thailand at this time. Thapanee Kiatphaibool from the TAT says the increased demand (and no doubt, the onerous paperwork involved) is slowing things down.
“Thailand is allowing more groups to cross the border, so more documents need to be approved by the Foreign Ministry to grant a certificate of eligibility to tourists. We will do our best to help facilitate foreigners.”
The Thai penchant for red tape and paperwork is hampering the processing of travellers wishing to come to Thailand at this time.
14 Elite Card members have arrived in Thailand and completed the 14 day quarantine. 34 are still in quarantine. 4 additional members have just been granted their COE and are now waiting for flights. It’s understood none of the current STV applicants have received the certificate of eligibility (despite a week of claims of “imminent arrival” from various spokespeople).
A group of 120 Chinese visitors expected to land at Phuket Airport yesterday have had their visit postponed so as to not clash with the province’s Vegetarian Festival. It’s understood officials did not want to deter anxious Thais from travelling to the festival over fears of a resurgence of Covid-19.
Thapanee says officials are also working on enticing foreign investors to Thailand, with property developers being asked to throw in Elite Card membership as part of real estate sales. Foreigners with a minimum of US$1 million to invest in the Kingdom may also be granted work permits.
Meanwhile, the TAT is hopeful domestic tourism will remain strong for the last quarter of the year. 62 million domestic trips were recorded between January and September. Proudputh Liptapanlop who runs Proud Real Estate, with hotels in Phuket and Hua Hin, says the extra holidays, coupled with the government’s stimulus campaign, have boosted occupancy rates. The 2 Hua Hin hotels operated by the group fared best, recording 50% occupancy, as opposed to the Phuket hotel, which had a 20% occupancy rate.
Tourism
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
A senior Thai medical professional has confirmed he’s in favour of Thailand re-opening its borders, saying attempting to maintain zero cases of Covid-19 is “unrealistic”. Somsak Akksilp, from the Department of Medical Services, insists the country is adequately prepared in the event of a resurgence of the virus and, with no date set for vaccine availability, the country must move on.
“We cannot afford to maintain zero cases forever. We need to re-open the country. The country must move forward, and people have jobs to do. This means we may have to see a small number of infections, but if we work together to prevent them, the country will be able to achieve a balance between public health and the economy.”
Somsak is confident the nation’s hospitals have enough beds to treat Covid-19 patients if necessary, adding that the public can have faith in the country’s healthcare system.
“We have upgraded our medical system. We won the first round because of the trust between the people and doctors. We believe we will get through this.”
He was speaking as the Public Health Ministry seeks to reduce the quarantine period for foreign tourists to 10 days initially and, if that proves successful, to 7 days for arrivals from “low-risk” countries. However, Interior Minister, Anupong Paojinda, says more research is required before this can happen.
The chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation echoes Somsak’s claim that Thailand can handle a fresh outbreak of Covid-19. Sophon Mekthon says there are sufficient supplies of PPE and Thailand has the ability to produce more if necessary.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Department of Disease Control says it has the necessary manpower to control the spread of the virus. It’s understood the DDC plans to triple the 1,000 rapid investigation teams currently in place, in order to curtail any potential spread of the virus and reduce the death rate to below 1.4%.
Meanwhile, the arrival of Thailand’s first tourists in over 6 months, scheduled to take place in Phuket this week, has been pushed back. A group of 120 Chinese visitors arriving under the Special Tourist Visa scheme were supposed to land yesterday, but their much-anticipated arrival has been delayed, for reasons that are not entirely clear.
Officials have been vague on the delay, at one point blaming paperwork issues associated with the STV, but later saying the delay was to avoid deterring anxious Thai tourists from travelling to Phuket for the Vegetarian Festival. Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand insists the foreign visitors will arrive by the end of the month.
Frank Leboeuf
October 9, 2020 at 4:52 pm
Interesting stuff – wondering why there have been so many positive tests in travellers flying from Covid-free Thailand to Japan.
Either Narita testing facilities are doing something weird, or the opposite…
Maag
October 9, 2020 at 6:25 pm
If you dont test population = covid zero , covid free… ….bla bla bla
Prof. JPD
October 9, 2020 at 5:46 pm
Amazing but not really unexpected! This throws all statistics about non-existing local transmissions overboard.
John C.
October 9, 2020 at 5:59 pm
The official lie about Thailand having close to no cases is falling apart. It’s about as believable as the (even bigger) Chinese lie.
Issan John
October 9, 2020 at 6:30 pm
Interesting and worrying – particularly considering the positive lab tests. It just confirms, if any confirmation was necessary, how impoprtant developing an accurate test is in controlling the spread of the virus..