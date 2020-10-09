The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand
OPINION from guest writer Dr. Mariano Carrera
There is a myth in Thailand that one must learn English from a native speaker.Propagating this myth are the many beneficiaries of the practice, which does not include learners. Ignoring research that shows to learn English, one does not need a native English speaker (NES) only emphasises the myth-makers dominance.After all, if the students were to use English, they would encounter the concepts of competency, dynamism, and evolution. Or “a NES or European NNES” means white. Businesses, class creators, and teachers promote the idea, hence the recent MOE bold plan to recruit 10,000 NES to improve Thai students’ ability to communicate in global business. This and other projects fail because they are based on myths, not facts.
Who are native speakers? There are about 18 countries that are classed as native English speaker countries. Yet, many recruiters in Thailand cannot name more than five passport holders with a certain look. South Africa is not one. Job boards regularly mention the big five, yet there are more countries to choose from.Recruiting companies show that they are not aware of who are native speakers—limiting oneself in a small pool.
Why native speakers is another question, many recruiters fail to answer on closer inspection.Refrains usually echo around that NES would teach the student “proper” English. What is “proper” English? A pot of gold at the end of a rainbow is easier to find.Institutions such as the BBC mentioned that NES are the worse communicators and have used Ang Sang Su Ki speakers to train their staff on using English.So, if the English are comfortable using non-native speakers to learn to communicate and use English, why not Thais?
What type of English is another question that uncovers the myth. The two major forms of English, American and British, have their own grammar, punctuation, and word usage rules. MS Word gives 17 forms of English. Imagine Thais using the Jamaican form. Promoters do not provide clarity on a form. Some schools mention the form, US or UK, but many do not and employ a mix of staff without guidance. No wonder some Thai students are uncomfortable with the language. They are trained to be handicapped from the start.
How should Thais be taught is another issue. Native speakers rarely go through the process of learning a language thus are unable to empathize with new learners. Hence, despite some theoretical suggestions (assuming TEFL or CELTA), NES cannot deliver that crucial push required.Non-native speakers are better positioned to lift the standards of beginners. NES might have the edge in terms of nuances and idioms. Still, global English requires using a few words properly and asking questions. Reading Aesop’s fables, other storybooks are a good place for language students to understand many English phrases.
When should native speakers be used in teaching English? When the learner is in a proficient state. In need of rounding. Learners need to practice what they are exposed too. Yet, rarely would you hear a Thai speak to another Thai in English (visit any Thai university’s English department). The teaching reinforces the concept that English is only required when talking to a native speaker. Hearing a Lebanese use three languages in one sentence increases confidence to use two.
Where should English teachers come from?A mix of countries.Competency, training, enthusiasm, willingness to learn and qualifications are what the British Council suggests.The MOE should learn about English first; then, some staff members learn English before embarking on improving the nations language use. Students learn more in their mother tongue unless proficient in a second language (UNESCO). Selection standards have been flouted before but experienced as a passing fad.
Proficiency comes from regular use, which comes from confidence, which comes from everyday use, which comes from being comfortable, which comes from exposures to various speakers. Perhaps instead of buying into the myth, Thais and educators need to start using their language, read about language, ask questions about language instructions and then think about recruiting. Designing proper selection criteria for foreign English teachers would help attract and improve Thais’ ability to communicate globally.First, some myth-busting on NES is required.
Dr. Mariano CarreraKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
OPINION
Just a year ago, you could book a flight, booked a hotel, and in many cases, just arrived to receive a visa-on-arrival stamp in your passport. A few hours later you were sitting on a beach sipping colourful drinks out of tall glasses. Just one year later and being a tourist in Thailand is very difficult, if not impossible for most.
At this stage it is a mind-numbing challenge to come to Thailand unless you have very deep pockets, an urgent need, or fall into a smattering of categories currently allowed by the Thai government. Even if all that applies to you, there is an almost endless number of hoops you will have to jump through to be approved for travel to Thailand right now.
Currently, as of the start of October, the government only recognises certain visa types to re-enter the country. But, as the evidence shows, even if you are eligible in theory, there are limited entries of people allowed back into the country. For example, the holders of Thailand Elite visas have been ‘officially’ able to re-enter the country since the start of August. But in practice, according to a source at Thailand Elite, not more than 50 people have actually successfully returned up to date.
Around the world, the information from Thai embassies has also been ‘lumpy’ with different officials, in different countries, providing conflicting information about the same visa products.
But the sticking point, with just about every visa, is the mandatory 14 day quarantine period at a state approved facility. This includes government approved hotels as well, but these hotel quarantines (ASQs) come at a high cost. And of course, you’re cooped up in a room with little access to outside activities during that time.
Even the newly launched Special Tourist Visa is very special indeed. Applicants require plenty of cash and have to have the intention coming for at least 90 days, with the option of staying for up to 270 in total. But when you add the compulsory health insurance, only provided by Thai companies, doing all your bookings through the government’s private travel company Thailand Long Stay, flying on specially chartered flights, etc etc, the costs start to stack up. And you haven’t even bought a beer or had a massage at this stage!
To call this ‘tourism’ is a misnomer. The dribble of high spenders, people prepared to fill out all the paperwork and pay for the pleasure of coming to Thailand, will do nothing for Thailand’s broader tourism industry and re-open the 1000s of shuttered hotels. 1000s of other businesses, connected to the Thai tourism juggernaut, remain in tatters.
Even if you’re a tourist, with the best intentions to visit ‘safe’ Thailand’, officially free of Covid-19, what precisely are you going to do here? If your intention is to head out on an island tour, hit the red light districts or choose from a spectacular list of hotels, you’re probably going to be a little disappointed. There are few tours running right now, the red light districts – at least in Phuket, Samui and Pattaya – are not very ‘red’, and many hotels, again in the popular tourist zones, remain shut. Ok there’s still plenty to do and you’ll probably be able to get some great bargains with eager hotels and taxi drivers. But the ‘Thailand’ you were probably expecting is not currently operating.
For now there’s a world of difference between the ‘almost back to normal’ areas and the ‘almost deserted’ locations around the country. Bangkok, in all but the really touristy areas, is pretty much back to its chaotic, busy self. Even Pattaya is having bursts of activity on the weekends but the weekdays are tough for the popular ‘sin-city’. Chiang Mai tourism is doing it particularly tough right now with a smattering of domestic tourism doing little to keep the northern city alive. Phuket’s west coast beach towns are almost completely bereft of people. Businesses in Koh Samui are facing extinction. Hua Hin is surviving on a trickle of weekend traffic from Bangkok.
Some of the places you’d really like to visit may be inaccessible for now, or not even open.
At some stage, hopefully sooner rather than later, the Thai government will have to re-open its borders and find a way to ‘manage’ the Covid-19 situation rather than remain in a travel bubble of its own making. The longer the government doesn’t re-open to something akin to general tourism, the harder it will be to re-boot the former Thai tourism powerhouse.
You would think with a compulsory wearing of face masks, some diligent respect for social distancing and constant reminders of good hygeine and hand washing, most of the risk factors for Covid-19 can be mitigated. Testing before travel and upon arrival also provides an extra level of defence. There are well established ways to avoid a virus beyond the blunt tool of simply closing borders.
Sure locals, who have been living inside this Siamese Bubble for 6 or so months, will also have to manage their own prevention with potential new cases coming into the country. The recent complacency will have to be replaced with a new vigilance.
The mandatory 14 day quarantine, clearly a major sticking point for many travellers, has been cobbled together to appear as little more than a money-making exercise for a select group of wealthy hoteliers, rather than a well-grounded public health policy. Appointing a government-owned private company as the intermediary for travel arrangements also smacks of turning Covid travel into a profit centre for a single business entity. The 10 room guesthouse in Patong and the bike tour company in Chiang Mai are making nothing from this exercise.
The two reoccurring themes behind every announcement about possible re-openings are “fear” of a new wave of Covid-19 and “we’re just waiting for a vaccine”.
Whilst the Thai government’s success in containing Covid-19 relatively early is something to be proud of, it has been replaced with an irrational fear to develop a useful, science-based plan to re-open the borders.
And while the hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine are shared by millions, the history of successful coronavirus vaccines is not good. In fact there has never been a workable vaccine for any of the five other coronaviruses. The urgency and clear need for a vaccine for Covid-19 has forced scientists to fast-track their development and testing, and clinical trials are currently underway. But, even if they work they will only be partially successful and many people simply won’t get the vaccine, either through choice, poorly-informed fears or lack of access. So waiting for a vaccine could be a LONG wait… it simply may never happen.
Thailand’s travel and hospitality industries, and they ARE industries, are in a perpetual limbo. Whilst everyone is happy to see a development like the Special Tourist Visa, it is not even a remotely sustainable model for Thailand’s tourism industry beyond the immediate short-term.
It’s time to replace fear with professional management of this inconvenient virus.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Opinion
Special Tourist Visa 2.0 – This is what should happen on September 26
OPINION
So here’s an idea. If Thailand truly wants to attract tourists why not offer FREE QUARANTINE for the first 10,000 people who contact their Royal Thai Embassy and register to come as tourists under the new Special Tourist Visa. The Thai government or TAT could pay the hotels directly (I bet it will be a lot less than the extortionate price currently being asked by participating hotels). Some other countries are paying for tourist quarantine expenses. Thailand, with a big reliance, directly and indirectly, on tourist dollars, should consider the same.
Provide a valid incentive rather than just spewing out clear attempts at price-gouging people who genuinely want to visit Thailand. Stop this veneer of acting as ‘generous hosts’ and actually be properly and sincerely generous. Long term, attracting a handful of wealthy tourists, with time and money in plentiful supply, is not going to fill the country’s hotels, tour boats or street-side restaurants.
Whatever the cost to the Thai Government, it would be easily repaid in increased revenue to the country from the foreigners’ 90 days+ stays in the Kingdom. Given the bad PR Thailand is receiving at the moment, related to its numerous unworkable visa “plans” and “models”, turn travellers’ frowns upside down and revel in the power of positive PR instead of trying to ‘spin’ a travel plan into profit for a selected few.
And allow the current tourists, or people stuck here with lapsed visas, to “roll over” onto the Special Tourist Visa on September 26. Yes, they should report to their nearest Immigration office and report where they are and pay the 2,000 baht application fee. But just stamp them in for another 90 days and save yourself additional paperwork. Let them, instead, spend any cash they have left on restaurants, travel and bar girls… whatever. Those remaining foreigners are your best best to revive international tourism with their stories about Thailand’s ‘good will’ and the posts about their adventures around the Kingdom.
Even better, for the foreigners who want to come to Thailand, dust off one of your grounded Thai Airways planes and fly them here for free as well, or at least at highly discounted fares (given the 100s of thousands of un-refunded fares you have sitting in the bank). With a handful of airlines currently flying into Bangkok, the sight of a Thai Airways plane at international airports would be another attractive reminder about Thailand and its many alluring natural and cultural assets. Heaven knows, the beleagured airline needs some good PR too and would be the best gift to the patient airline staff and pilots as they bite their nails awaiting the outcome of the current restructure and bankruptcy proceedings.
We won’t even mention the whole Covid-19 insurance ‘scam’, provided magically by Thai companies. Or the reception they’ll get at Suvarnabhumi which is more like the set of the Andromeda Strain than a welcoming airport. Or the many reports of foreigners footing up to embassies around the world to be told they know nothing about the new Special Tourist Visa.
Be real hosts and put the smile back into the Land of Smiles.
Of course we realise none of this will happen but simply express the frustration of many in the form of ‘wishful thinking’.
We posted something similar on Facebook yesterday and received the following responses…
Make your responses to the story HERE. Or in the website comments section blow.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus Asia
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
byDavid Jackson
Monday morning and I’m on the home straight assuming I pass my final Covid test that I took yesterday morning.The situation hasn’t been too bad over the weekend as I was allowed outside into the hotel’s garden area for 40 minutes each day. On Saturday the threat of rain caused the nurse to request my early return to my hotel room, presumably the paranoia of any possible illness caused her some consternation; luckily the rain didn’t materialise and I stayed outside, I am a Brit… rain happens!
It certainly feels good on the eyes to see infinity and to finally observe people going about their daily business in the adjacent street whilst safely socially distanced at 300m.The garden area here in this hotel is full of flowers and small trees so I have modified my room race track into an outside one although, regrettably, my times for ten laps are actually getting longer.
You can read David’s first and second articles about his time in quarantine.
Every Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) Hotel is paired with a local hospital and the nurses keep a good eye on you via the Line app.Every morning and night you have to report your temperature and they especially enjoy asking about your stools… welcome to Thailand. Incidentally, and most definitely not in any way related to the previous statement, there has been plenty of fruit and vegetables provided in both the Thai and Farang meals.
I have been asked to go into greater detail about the processes involved in the home country prior to embarkation.I must make a disclaimer here since I imagine systems and procedures will be changing rapidly, but this was my process.I have not included costings because this would depend upon the point of origin and many other factors.
The flight for me was booked via Thai Airways although the initiator of the paperwork for this flight was, in my case the Royal Thai Embassy in London.I eventually managed to book an ASQ myself after some stress because I was convinced there were not initially enough available.
In my case I did not need a visa since I already had a work permit and my exit/re-entry visa from a few months ago was still valid.The embassy will then issue you with a Certificate of Entry document so they know exactly when you are arriving in order to arrange the welcome committee (see my first article from last week). Incidentally I did everything online and there are some excellent staff at this embassy who really are working way beyond their remit so treat them well because they sincerely want to facilitate your return.
So, you now have a date and confirmed flight so stage two needs to begin.For me, I needed an additional insurance although I imagine many repatriates will already be covered, the key statement which should be shown on the certificate is Covid Cover to USD 100,000 and the welcome party will scrutinise this piece of paper so make sure it is bona fide.I used a Thai company via an agent and this contract was efficiently turned around in less than 48 hours.
The final two products are time specific.A ‘free of covid’ certificate undertaken via the PCR (aka. swab-up-nose) method plus fit-to-fly certificate.The rules are a validity of 72 hours prior to checking in for the flight and the embassy eventually confirmed a revised statement of 72 hours from the result and date of the certificate, not when the swab was taken. For me my covid test certificate was dated one day too early yet the doctor writing the fit-to-fly was happy to write a statement confirming the Covid test and dated it all within the 72 hour period.
This is what you need in specific order (excluding visa)…
- Flight
- Hotel
- Insurance
- Certificate of Entry (free from Thai embassy)
- Covid Free Certificate
- Fit to Fly certificate, or letter from a doctor (online in my case)
It was not cheap so do your maths; I have a job here in Thailand and certainly did not want to let down my boss, colleagues and students, so I 100% had to return. I personally do not think any of this is sustainable long term since the process which I followed, plus the 15 days lack of freedom, are brutal.Nevertheless, the hotels have done a grand job at making this happen so I imagine there will be some reverse pressure to maintain the 14 day quarantine for the time being if only to recoup some of this investment.
What an incredibly difficult year. The world is in a mess; we have virtually overnight destroyed the numerous transhumance systems created over many years to apparently save lives. We walk around scared to shake hands hidden behind masks and visors, like Armageddon is imminent, yet the 900,000 covid deaths are replaced in less than three days with new born children globally.
Let us hope that over the next few months the decision makers become slightly more pragmatic and, in my opinion, start to think about the longer-term economy and the status of foreign visitors within that.In the meantime, good luck with your paperwork and welcome back to The Land of Smiles.
The accompanying picture shows what can be achieved in eleven days using volumes and volumes of food packaging, chop-sticks, random pieces of plant and a pot scourer.
David Jackson in an English teacher and former headmaster from London working at St Mark’s International School, Bangkok.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand
“Administrative issues” delayed Special Tourist Visa flight
Twitter takes down 926 accounts linked to the Royal Thai Army
Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest
Economic think tank says shopping stimulus will only help in the short-term
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
Phuket Airport to see surge in domestic passengers during Vegetarian Festival
US presidential debate schedule changed after Trump’s Covid-19 infection
Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
Mr ‘Phuket Seasted’ is back with his Crypto Cruise Ship
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
- Phuket3 days ago
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
- Events3 days ago
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
gosport
October 9, 2020 at 2:53 pm
I LOVE THIS PARAGRAPH
Proficiency comes from regular use, which comes from confidence, which comes from everyday use, which comes from being comfortable, which comes from exposures to various speakers.
Narkhon Which.
Brian
October 9, 2020 at 2:56 pm
The terminology “native speaker” is not so great. It doesn’t matter if the language is the speaker’s first, as long as they speak it fluently. The problem is, most Thai people can’t tell whether someone is speaking English with some accent regarded as sounding good. So they specify native, when what they really want is just someone who sounds good. This sounds like an idea for a service to offer… accreditation as a person whose English sounds good.