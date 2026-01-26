Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case

Daniel Holmes
Published: January 26, 2026, 11:58 AM
Photo via Khaosod

Nearly 100 delivery riders gathered outside Pathumwan Police Station on the evening of 25 January 2026, following an assault involving two private security guards and a female delivery rider in central Bangkok.

The incident occurred at about 3.00pm on 24 January inside the Royal Bangkok Sports Club on Henri Dunant Street, Pathumwan district. According to police, the injured rider, Ms. Supphannika, 28, and her partner, Mr Nattawut, 28, were delivering food by motorcycle when they attempted to enter the premises.

At 5.00pm on 25 January, Mr. Jamnong, 67, the uncle of Ms. Supphannika, filed a complaint with Pol Lt Col Warit Karnyurawat, an investigator at Pathumwan Police Station. He stated that a security guard ordered the couple to stop at the entrance and demanded they leave the motorcycle outside.

Police said that whilst Mr. Nattawut parked the motorcycle, an argument took place between Ms. Supphannika and two security guards. During the dispute, one guard allegedly struck her with a helmet and kicked her after she fell, causing her to lose consciousness. Mr. Nattawut was also assaulted when he attempted to intervene.

Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Bystanders assisted the injured riders and transported them to Police Hospital. Officers later detained the two security guards for questioning. Investigators confirmed that both suspects were charged with jointly assaulting another person causing injury and were scheduled to appear before Pathumwan District Court on 26 January.

Following the circulation of images and video footage online, delivery riders travelled to Pathumwan Police Station at around 10.47pm on 25 January. Police reported that officers maintained crowd control as the riders gathered outside the station whilst the suspects were being processed.

Pol Col Rangsan Sonsing, acting superintendent of Pathumwan Police Station, supervised the situation. Pol Maj Gen Chaikrit Pho-a, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, later arrived at the station, after which the crowd dispersed.

Medical staff confirmed that Ms. Supphannika sustained inflammation to her right jaw and required hospital observation for two days. Mr. Nattawut suffered minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient.

Khaosod reported details of the case, citing police statements and medical assessments.

