Thailand News | Rail services restart in Northeastern Thailand after deadly crane collapse, FIFA World Cup Trophy visits Bangkok, drawing football fans to ICONSIAM

Today we’ll be talking about rail services resuming following the deadly train collapse from a couple of weeks ago, a harrowing tale of a Finnish child being rescued from torment in Sa Kaeo, and a little later the World Cup has made it’s way to Thailand for an event at Icon Siam.

Rail operations in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu district are running again after being paused for safety inspections following a crane collapse on January 14 that killed dozens. Trains were cleared to resume once the State Railway of Thailand completed structural checks along the line. Families of the victims have raised questions about compensation and accountability as the investigation continues. The accident prompted a broader review of construction and rail safety in the region. Local communities are still grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Thousands of mourners gathered in Mae Sot to pay respects to Go Tin So Hwe, a 25-year-old social media personality whose body was discovered in a grassy forested area near the Thai–Myanmar border. The beloved influencer, known for lifestyle content and online commerce, had over a million followers and was a prominent figure in the regional LGBTQ community. His disappearance followed apparent contact with someone before he went missing, and police are actively pursuing suspects in connection with his killing. Tributes poured in from fans and fellow residents as the funeral procession moved through town. Authorities continue to piece together the circumstances leading up to his death.

An American visitor was knocked out during a violent street altercation involving foreigners in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao area in the early hours of January 25. Police were called to break up the disturbance and emergency responders treated the injured man at the scene. The incident drew a crowd before officers restored order and launched inquiries into what sparked the fight. Witnesses described chaotic scenes before law enforcement intervened. Local authorities are reviewing CCTV and statements as part of their investigation.

Thai immigration police, acting on information relayed by the Finnish embassy, rescued an 11-year-old Finnish girl who reportedly contacted authorities claiming she was being held and mistreated at a residence in Sa Kaeo. The operation took place after the child sent a message to her homeland’s police, which was forwarded to Thai officials, galvanising a coordinated raid. Two adult Finnish nationals were detained at the property and face legal action related to immigration breaches. After being taken into state care, the girl is set to be returned to embassy supervision for further support. Authorities are continuing their inquiries into the full scope of the case.

Police in Pattaya apprehended a Thai woman and a British man in the early morning hours of January 23 after reports of inappropriate public behaviour on the beach. The pair were taken into custody and processed under Thailand’s public decency laws, with investigators determining the appropriate charges. Officers collected witness accounts and evidence to build the case before transferring the individuals to the local police station. The incident highlighted ongoing efforts by authorities to enforce community standards in popular tourist areas. Both parties are now facing legal proceedings related to the event.

Thai enforcement officials intercepted a truck carrying an astonishing 4.7 million meth pills during a coordinated operation on January 24, arresting the driver after a pursuit. The vehicle had been monitored moving from the north toward central provinces, and agents moved in after it deviated from its main route. Inside the truck, sacks of drugs were found, some spilling into nearby waterways, suggesting attempts to conceal the shipment among ordinary goods. The driver now faces serious charges connected to drug trafficking and intent to distribute. Authorities are analysing the broader network behind the shipment.

In a dramatic ascent, famed climber Alex Honnold scaled the outside of Taipei 101 without any safety gear, achieving the feat amid global attention. The climb up the iconic skyscraper was completed free solo style, meaning he used only his physical skill without ropes or protective equipment. Spectators and online audiences were captivated as he made his way up the building’s façade, showcasing incredible balance and strength. The stunt drew wide reactions, mixing admiration and concern for the risks involved. The climb added another bold achievement to Honnold’s list of high-profile ascents.

The original FIFA World Cup trophy made a special stop in Thailand, going on display at ICONSIAM for a limited one-day exhibition on January 24. Football supporters flocked to see the iconic golden prize up close as part of the global tour ahead of the 2026 tournament. The event featured interactive experiences and celebration stalls alongside the trophy display. Thailand is among just a few ASEAN countries chosen to host this showcase stop. Fans enjoyed taking photos and soaking up the unique opportunity before the trophy moved on to its next destination.