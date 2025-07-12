Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

Motorists on one of Bangkok’s busiest highways were left gobsmacked when a pig decided to take a leisurely stroll across multiple lanes—sparking a traffic jam worthy of a comedy sketch.

Rama II Road turned into an unlikely pig pen yesterday, July 11, after a fully grown pig was spotted calmly wandering among fast-moving vehicles.

The surreal spectacle was caught on camera by TikTok user Mint.eoidai, who posted footage showing the pig trotting unbothered down the tarmac as startled drivers desperately tried to swerve out of its path.

In the clip, the hefty escapee appears far more composed than the motorists, who were left bewildered by the unexpected intruder. Some slowed to a crawl while others edged along the shoulder to avoid a collision, creating a tailback that quickly escalated into a sizeable traffic snarl.

“The pig looked so relaxed, like it owned the road,” said the video caption, which has since racked up thousands of views and amused comments.

Another TikTok user, Nangbkk, posted a separate video of the same animal, revealing how the porcine wanderer ended up there in the first place. According to Nangbkk, the pig had fallen off a livestock transport vehicle while it was driving along Rama II Road.

Remarkably, the pig suffered no visible injuries during its tumble and continued on its unexpected adventure with an air of placid curiosity.

“The driver eventually came back to collect it,” Nangbkk wrote. “It was lucky nobody got hurt.”

Indeed, many online viewers were quick to praise the drivers for their cautious manoeuvring and the transport driver for returning promptly to retrieve the animal.

Authorities said no accidents or injuries were reported as a result of the pig’s highway escapade. However, they reminded livestock hauliers to ensure their vehicles are secure to prevent animals from escaping and endangering road users, reported KhaoSod.

By the time the transport vehicle returned to the scene, the pig had become something of a minor celebrity, drawing curious stares from passers-by and drivers stuck in the traffic jam.

Once safely back on board, traffic flow gradually returned to normal, though not before commuters snapped a few photos of the unusual roadblock.