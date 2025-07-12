Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

TikTok user captures moment pig escapes from livestock truck onto the road

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2025
50 1 minute read
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)
Screenshot from mint.eoidai TikTok video

Motorists on one of Bangkok’s busiest highways were left gobsmacked when a pig decided to take a leisurely stroll across multiple lanes—sparking a traffic jam worthy of a comedy sketch.

Rama II Road turned into an unlikely pig pen yesterday, July 11, after a fully grown pig was spotted calmly wandering among fast-moving vehicles.

The surreal spectacle was caught on camera by TikTok user Mint.eoidai, who posted footage showing the pig trotting unbothered down the tarmac as startled drivers desperately tried to swerve out of its path.

In the clip, the hefty escapee appears far more composed than the motorists, who were left bewildered by the unexpected intruder. Some slowed to a crawl while others edged along the shoulder to avoid a collision, creating a tailback that quickly escalated into a sizeable traffic snarl.

“The pig looked so relaxed, like it owned the road,” said the video caption, which has since racked up thousands of views and amused comments.

@mint.eoidai

เกิดแต่กับ!!! น้องไปทำอะไรตรงนั้นนน😂🐷 #เกิดแต่กับกู #หมู #พระราม2 #เทรนวันนี้ #ตลก #fyp #tiktok #เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

Related Articles

♬ original sound – mixxy – dengzyyy

Another TikTok user, Nangbkk, posted a separate video of the same animal, revealing how the porcine wanderer ended up there in the first place. According to Nangbkk, the pig had fallen off a livestock transport vehicle while it was driving along Rama II Road.

Remarkably, the pig suffered no visible injuries during its tumble and continued on its unexpected adventure with an air of placid curiosity.

“The driver eventually came back to collect it,” Nangbkk wrote. “It was lucky nobody got hurt.”

Indeed, many online viewers were quick to praise the drivers for their cautious manoeuvring and the transport driver for returning promptly to retrieve the animal.

Authorities said no accidents or injuries were reported as a result of the pig’s highway escapade. However, they reminded livestock hauliers to ensure their vehicles are secure to prevent animals from escaping and endangering road users, reported KhaoSod.

By the time the transport vehicle returned to the scene, the pig had become something of a minor celebrity, drawing curious stares from passers-by and drivers stuck in the traffic jam.

Once safely back on board, traffic flow gradually returned to normal, though not before commuters snapped a few photos of the unusual roadblock.

Latest Thailand News
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

19 seconds ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

16 minutes ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University Thailand News

Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University

33 minutes ago
Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust Pattaya News

Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust

49 minutes ago
Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga Thailand News

Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga

1 hour ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand

1 hour ago
Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government Thailand News

Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government

18 hours ago
Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand Thailand News

Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand

18 hours ago
Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs Thailand News

Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs

18 hours ago
Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction Thailand News

Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction

18 hours ago
Thai mother fatally struck by son&#8217;s car while making merit Thailand News

Thai mother fatally struck by son’s car while making merit

18 hours ago
US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain Business News

US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain

18 hours ago
Rail deal steams ahead: China&#8217;s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video) Transport News

Rail deal steams ahead: China’s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video)

19 hours ago
Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et Thailand News

Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et

19 hours ago
Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation Bangkok News

Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation

19 hours ago
Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus Thailand News

Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus

19 hours ago
Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand Thailand News

Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand

19 hours ago
Throttle warning: Thailand&#8217;s motorcycle market may hit the brakes Business News

Throttle warning: Thailand’s motorcycle market may hit the brakes

20 hours ago
Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht Thailand News

Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht

20 hours ago
Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured Pattaya News

Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured

20 hours ago
Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples Phuket News

Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples

20 hours ago
Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage Thailand News

Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage

20 hours ago
Tuk tuk and truck drivers summoned after shocking Yaowarat crash Bangkok News

Tuk tuk and truck drivers summoned after shocking Yaowarat crash

21 hours ago
Brawling cat impaled on fence sparks Udon Thani rescue Thailand News

Brawling cat impaled on fence sparks Udon Thani rescue

21 hours ago
Mud, sweat, fears: Thailand landslide warning after monsoon soak Thailand News

Mud, sweat, fears: Thailand landslide warning after monsoon soak

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x