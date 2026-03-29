Two women injured after shooting near Pattaya Music Festival site

Two women were seriously injured in a shooting near the Pattaya Music Festival 2026 event site in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, late on March 27, before police arrested a suspect and seized a 9mm pistol.

Police were notified at 10.46pm of shots fired near a restaurant on Na Kluea Road, close to Lan Pho Market in Na Kluea. Tourists in the area were reportedly panicking as officers arrived to secure the scene.

Police found 29 year old Sutisa, who was shot in the abdomen and reported to be in critical condition with heavy blood loss, and 37 year old Patcharee, who was hit in the left ankle by a stray bullet.

Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya gave them first aid before taking both to the hospital.

A witness told police they were riding a motorcycle past the area when they saw the suspect shoot the first victim at close range. The second victim was believed to have been struck by a stray bullet. The witness said the motive was unclear, and they alerted police after helping at the scene.

Police later detained the suspect, identified as 60 year old Porntip. Officers seized a 9mm automatic pistol, a Sig Sauer P250, and one spent cartridge casing found at the scene.

The suspect told investigators that she was stressed after being repeatedly criticised in social media posts over a long period, leading to the shooting. Siam Chon News reported that she then asked to give her statement at the police station.

Bang Lamung police chief Sarawut Nuchanat ordered investigators to collect evidence and review CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances and proceed with legal action.

Similarly, a Thai man was shot after finding himself in the crosshairs of a rival’s rage in Bang Lamung. The scene unfolded when a feud escalated at a local auto shop in the quiet Khao Mai Kaew area of Chon Buri province.