Chon Buri monastic centre raid reveals drug use and explicit content

January 28, 2026, 11:36 AM
247 1 minute read
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Chon Buri officials raided a monastic centre in the Ang Sila yesterday, January 27, where several monks were found using drugs and possessing pornographic material. The raid led to the defrocking of all monks and further investigation into other offences.

The operation took place around 3.30pm at Phromsoonthorn Monastic Centre and involved a joint task force comprising officials from the Chon Buri Provincial Office of Buddhism, the abbot of Ang Sila, police officers from Saensuk Police Station, military personnel from the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), the Ang Sila mayor, and local administrative authorities.

Photo from Amarin TV

Four monks, including one known as Phra Phothisangkha, tested positive for drugs through purple urine test results. They were immediately defrocked on site.

Investigators said Phra Phothisangkha’s name was not found in the civil registry and that he is believed to be of Karen ethnicity with no Thai citizenship. A search of his living quarters uncovered 89,000 baht in cash, a pornographic DVD still playing on a disc player, and a device used for genital stimulation.

Photo from Amarin TV

Another monk, identified as 35 year old Supachai, reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine. He claimed the drug helped alleviate symptoms related to diabetes, high blood pressure, and muscle pain, and stated he had been using it for the past two to three years.

According to the Ang Sila authority, three monks were defrocked for violating Buddhist monastic discipline and would be referred for drug rehabilitation. Officials also confirmed that one of the individuals is likely a foreign national due to the absence of official records in the national registry.

The case has been handed over to immigration officers for further legal processing, reported Amarin TV.

Officials added that the actions of those involved had severely damaged the image of Buddhism and caused widespread public criticism.

In similar news, a man posing as a monk was arrested in Ang Thong after police discovered him without monkhood credentials and attempting to fake a urine test. The man eventually confessed to consuming two methamphetamine pills mixed with water.

