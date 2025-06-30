Karen refugee suspected in brutal murder of Thai employer

A Karen refugee from Myanmar was suspected of the murder of his Thai employer in Chiang Mai’s Mae Chaem district before fleeing to a refugee centre in Mae Hong Son province.

The incident took place on June 27 when police were alerted to a murder in a mountain orchard in Ban Mae Satop Tai, Mae Suek subdistrict.

Officers from Mae Chaem Police Station, led by Police Colonel Sathitchai Nitwan, arrived to find the body of 57 year old Boonchuay, a Chiang Mai resident, with severe head injuries. A blood-stained log was discovered nearby. The victim’s red-black Honda Wave motorcycle and mobile phone were missing.

Two Karen workers employed by the victim were initially unaccounted for and named as suspects.

Today, June 30, investigators tracked down 17 year old Cho Kalale, a refugee from Myanmar. He was found hiding in a temporary shelter in Ban Mae Lama Luang, Sop Moei district, Mae Hong Son province. Officials seized the stolen motorcycle and handed the suspect over to Mae Chaem police for legal proceedings.

Earlier, on June 28, 20 year old Cho Chaepor, another refugee from Mae La Uen shelter, was also arrested. Authorities located him at a temporary shelter in Ban Mae La Uen.

The arrests involved Sop Moei police, border patrol officers from Unit 3602, and local administrative agencies. Investigators said both suspects had illegally left their refugee shelters to work as agricultural labourers.

The motive for the killing remained unclear and was under investigation. The two men were transferred to Mae Chaem Police Station for further questioning and legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In another murderous tale, a Thai man was arrested this month for murdering a 63 year old transgender victim in Surin province before stealing gold jewellery.

The incident took place on June 4 when a 15 year old boy discovered the body of the victim, who is also his neighbour, hidden under a red blanket near a sofa. The victim had suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck.

During questioning, the suspect claimed a Cambodian man had persuaded him to commit the crime.