Phayao: Neighbourhood dispute over cat leads to violent altercation

A neighbourhood dispute involving a cat led to a violent altercation in Phayao province, leaving a 60 year old man with severe injuries. The altercation took place yesterday, August 5, around 5pm at Ban Huai Krai, in the Thung Ruang Thong subdistrict, Chun district.

Local police, rescue workers, and disaster prevention officers rushed to the scene. The injured man was found with multiple wounds: a severe injury to his left hand, including a nearly severed wrist, and various cuts on his back, side, and shoulder.

The most significant injuries measured 10 centimetres by 4 centimetres on his upper back and 7 centimetres by 5 centimetres on his side. He was lying in a pool of blood in front of a relative’s house.

Immediate first aid was administered before he was rushed to Chun Hospital for further treatment. A 1-foot-long machete, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, was recovered at the scene.

The assailant, identified as 30 year old Wichai Chet Chaisuwan, also a resident of Phayao, was found hiding in his house nearby. Following negotiations, local officials and Chun police successfully apprehended him. During questioning, Wichai claimed that the 60 year old victim had approached him at his home armed with a weapon, prompting him to defend himself with the machete.

Neighbours revealed that the two men lived on opposite sides of the street and had ongoing conflicts primarily due to a cat owned by the victim. The cat frequently crossed the road to eat Wichai’s mackerel, which had been a source of constant friction between the two.

Police have taken Wichai into custody for further investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the violent encounter. Legal proceedings will follow based on the findings of the investigation, reported KhaoSod.

