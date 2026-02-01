Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

Hotel staff allege trespassing and property damage

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 10:28 AM
Picture courtesy of Khao Sod

A confrontation erupted at Na Chom Thian police station in Chon Buri when the owner of the renowned Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel sought answers from the police.

This followed the release of seven Russian youths who had unlawfully entered a closed-off hotel zone at around 2am on January 31. No legal action was taken against them.

Nawanet, the 54 year old hotel owner, accompanied by a lawyer and the hotel manager, visited the police station to question the decision to release the group of seven Russians, consisting of three males and four females.

The group had entered the Tower Wing and Ambassador Wing areas, which were temporarily closed. Security found the youths, who were not hotel guests, with two waiting on motorcycles at the entrance and the remaining five inside.

Upon interrogation, they claimed to have business at the hotel. Their suspicious behaviour prompted the security to contact the police, who then took the group to the station.

Later, around 5am, hotel staff met with the police to file trespassing charges after discovering cut ropes at the doors and items left at a bridge connecting the buildings, suspected to be the work of the Russian group.

However, the police requested authorisation documents to process the complaint. When the documents were presented at around 10am, the police had already released the individuals, citing a lack of interest from the hotel staff in pursuing charges.

Contrary to this, the hotel staff insisted on proceeding with legal action.

Nawanet expressed disappointment with the police’s actions, questioning the decision to release the Russian group without inspecting the scene, despite evident damage at several locations within the hotel. She was also uncertain about the group’s intentions or if any theft had occurred.

The police explained that the case could not be pursued as the complainant was not an authorised representative. Even after receiving authorisation, the police maintained they could not proceed, adding that the Russian youths were minors.

The group was released with their records documented, and passports and motorcycles seized.

A police investigator confirmed that the incident was not witnessed directly by the police, preventing immediate charges. They are currently gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

A thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage, is underway. If evidence of wrongdoing by the Russian group is found, they will be summoned to face charges or warrants issued for their arrest to proceed with legal action, as reported by Khaosod.

