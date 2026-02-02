Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

Two Russian men were arrested in Bangkok yesterday, February 1, for allegedly murdering and dismembering a fellow countryman in Pattaya, before fleeing the seaside city and hiding out in the capital.

The case stunned both police and locals after a foreign man’s body parts were found scattered across five locations. Forensic officers confirmed that several organs, particularly the section from the chest to the waist, were still missing, with decomposition suggesting the victim had been dead for at least 10 days.

The body has been identified as that of 30 year old Mikhail Emelianov, following confirmation by his mother, 51 year old Olga Lazabenko, who travelled to the Nong Prue Police Station in Chon Buri province.

Upon seeing the state of her son’s remains, she broke down in tears and was unable to provide a formal statement to investigators.

A resident, 53 year old Pen, who lives near one of the burial sites, said her dog had recently dragged home a foul-smelling item with bloodstains. She also recalled seeing a man carrying a shovel in the area days prior, though she was unsure if the individual was connected to the crime.

Police later apprehended the suspects, 35 year old Iaroslav Demidov and 38 year old Dmitrii Maskalev, at a hotel on Sukhumvit 71 in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district. Both men are Russian nationals and are now in custody at Nong Prue Police Station for questioning.

Pattaya Provincial Court had earlier issued warrants for their arrest on multiple charges, including premeditated murder, concealment and disposal of a corpse, and unlawful detention resulting in death through cruel or inhumane treatment. Investigators also suspect ransom may have been a motive.

One of the key pieces of evidence was CCTV footage from a housing estate located roughly one kilometre from the burial site. The footage shows the suspects riding a motorbike with an unlatched seat, possibly hiding the dismembered body in black bags.

Further evidence suggests the suspects had been in contact with the victim shortly before his disappearance. Police allege that the pair hired two Thai nationals to create a false scenario in which they were searching for Emelianov, possibly to deflect suspicion. The two Thais are now considered key witnesses in the case.

Khaosod reported that the motorcycle used in the transport has been identified but not yet displayed to the public, and police plan to hold a press conference regarding the case at 2pm today.

