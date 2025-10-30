Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building

Suspect arrested mid-heist after police discover dismantled fittings

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 30, 2025, 11:14 AM
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A man was caught attempting to steal electrical wires from an abandoned building in Phuket, prompting police to arrest him at the scene during the act.

Officers from Wichit Police Station arrested a 39 year old man, identified only as Chindanai, after he was found dismantling electrical fittings and attempting to remove wires from a derelict structure on Chao Fa East Road.

The arrest took place at around 10am on Tuesday, October 28. According to Wichit Police Deputy Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthiwat Liangbunchinda, the suspect had already begun pulling apart light fixtures and removing wiring when officers arrived.

“He was caught in the act before he could make off with any materials.”

Phuket man caught trying to rip wires from abandoned building | News by Thaiger Police believe Chindanai intended to sell the scrap metal for cash, likely to a local recycling or scrap shop. Copper wiring, in particular, is a common target for thieves due to its high resale value.

Despite not having removed any wires by the time he was caught, officers confirmed that damage had already been done to the property. He has since been charged with trespassing and interfering with another person’s property.

Wichit Police warned that abandoned buildings across Phuket continue to attract scrap thieves, posing risks not only to property owners but also to the thieves themselves, who often risk injury or electrocution when attempting to dismantle live electrical components, reported The Phuket News.

“People think it’s easy money, but it’s dangerous and illegal.”

The arrest serves as a reminder of the rising number of petty theft cases targeting unoccupied buildings and construction sites amid tough economic conditions.

Police are continuing to investigate whether Chindanai has been involved in similar thefts elsewhere. For now, he remains in custody as legal proceedings get underway.

Officers urge residents to report suspicious activity around vacant properties, as they continue efforts to crack down on property-related crimes in the area.

Phuket News

113 1 minute read

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.