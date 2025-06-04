Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody

Tragic overdose sparks investigation into suspect handling during arrest

Bright Choomanee21 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Suspect dies after ingesting 50 meth pills in police custody
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A man suspected of drug possession ingested approximately 50 methamphetamine pills before his arrest, eventually leading to his death after being sent to hospital.

Yesterday, June 3, police received a report regarding Thiranai, a detainee in Nakhon Pathom City Police Station’s holding cell. He had collapsed and experienced convulsions for unknown reasons. Police promptly transferred him to Nakhon Pathom Central Hospital, where he later died.

Thiranai was apprehended at a police checkpoint on Malaiman Road, heading towards Nakhon Pathom. His suspicious behaviour prompted officers to stop him.

He admitted to not having a driving licence and confessed to consuming two methamphetamine pills. Subsequently, he was taken to the Nakhon Pathom City Police Station.

A urine test conducted by the police revealed traces of drugs, leading to Thiranai being placed in a holding cell, awaiting court proceedings the following day. However, he soon experienced severe stomach pain, collapsed, and was rushed to hospital, where he died, reported KhaoSod.

Police questioned another detainee who shared the cell with Thiranai. This detainee recounted a conversation where Thiranai confessed to swallowing nearly 50 methamphetamine pills. The fellow detainee did not inform the police, suspecting this might have been the cause of Thiranai’s death.

In similar news, a grieving mother is demanding justice after her daughter died while detained on drug-related charges, raising concerns about suspicious circumstances and missing personal items.

Supaporn Kanjana, a 56 year old woman from Buriram province, presented photos and the death certificate to lawyer Patarapong Suphakson, seeking assistance after the death of her 30 year old daughter, Suphansa Mongkuthong, during police custody.

Suphansa was detained by Khu Mueang police in Buriram for drug-related charges at around 2am on July 12 last year and passed away the following day from circulatory and respiratory failure, with possible involvement of toxic substances.

