British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal41 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
219 2 minutes read
British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified
Pictures courtesy of Metro UK

The British tourist who died in Bangkok following a violent altercation with two karaoke bar workers last Sunday, March 23, has been identified.

The British man, 28 year old Nick Weir from Salisbury, Wiltshire, South West England, was found lying on a footpath near Soi Pracharat Sai 1, in the Bang Sue district of Bangkok.

His body, wearing black shorts and a yellow polo shirt, was discovered with blood flowing from his nose. Police were called to the scene shortly after the altercation, but the man, who had no personal documents on him, was already unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

According to reports, Weir had been acting erratically before the incident. He was seen running from Kiak Kai Intersection towards the 91karaoke bar, where he attempted to force his way inside, demanding beers.

Related Articles

The bar workers, two Thai men aged 32 and 29, initially prevented him from entering due to his erratic behaviour.

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified | News by Thaiger

As the British man continued running, the bouncers followed him on a motorcycle, apparently intending to help.

They parked at the scene of the incident and tried to communicate with him, even offering him a mobile phone with a translation application. However, things quickly escalated when Weir allegedly grabbed the phone and tried to flee.

The workers retrieved the phone but Weir allegedly jumped onto the motorcycle in an attempt to escape, despite the keys remaining with the workers.

The altercation that followed saw the workers pulling the Brit off the bike, leading to a violent scuffle.

Police have said that the two men insist the confrontation was not violent enough to have caused Weir’s death. However, a witness and another bar worker suspected that the British tourist may have been under the influence of drugs, and they suggested that exhaustion from running could have contributed to the cause of death.

CCTV footage later surfaced, showing the shocking moment the bouncers chased Weir on their motorcycle before confronting him and pinning him down.

The footage, which has since been shared widely, shows the tourist screaming for help as the workers held him down for over 10 minutes. They eventually called for an ambulance when he became unconscious, but it was too late.

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified | News by Thaiger

“During the scuffle, they pushed and wrestled, causing the foreigner to fall,” said Lieutenant Colonel Apichai Hwanjit of Bang Pho Police Station.

“We are unsure if there was any pressure applied during the fall that caused the death, so we are waiting for the forensic results.”

Police have transferred Weir’s body to the hospital for an autopsy, which will determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the two karaoke bar workers remain in police custody for questioning, though no charges have been filed as of yet.

The British Embassy has been notified of the death, and a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) confirmed they are providing support to Weir’s family, reported The Sun.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand Industry Ministry probes illegal import of radioactive waste Thailand News

Thailand Industry Ministry probes illegal import of radioactive waste

3 minutes ago
Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales Crime News

Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales

11 minutes ago
Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals Thailand News

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

21 minutes ago
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces Bangkok News

Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

29 minutes ago
British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified Bangkok News

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

41 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again Crime News

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

46 minutes ago
Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand Thailand News

Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

57 minutes ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father&#8217;s axe murder Crime News

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder

1 hour ago
Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence Pattaya News

Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence

1 hour ago
Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain Phuket News

Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain

2 hours ago
Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop

2 hours ago
Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix Bangkok News

Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride

2 hours ago
Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports Business News

Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports

2 hours ago
&#8216;Angel&#8217; body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning Thailand News

‘Angel’ body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning

18 hours ago
Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan Politics News

Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan

18 hours ago
Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals Pattaya News

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

18 hours ago
Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s &#8216;illness&#8217; Politics News

Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s ‘illness’

18 hours ago
Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip Thailand News

Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

18 hours ago
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble Krabi News

Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

18 hours ago
Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed Road deaths

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

18 hours ago
Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India Krabi News

Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

18 hours ago
Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

18 hours ago
Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

19 hours ago
Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured Bangkok News

Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal41 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
219 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

21 minutes ago
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

29 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

46 minutes ago
Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

57 minutes ago