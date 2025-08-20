Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

Victim says she endures abuse to support her bedridden mother

A Thai masseuse in Phuket accused her former Egyptian employer of forcing her and other female workers to perform oral sex on him daily.

The 36 year old masseuse urged the Phuket Times Facebook page to share her story publicly as a warning to women considering relocating to work in Phuket as she once did. She stated that she now has a new job and is safe from the predatory foreigner.

According to the woman, the massage shop owned by the Egyptian man is located in Phuket’s Patong neighbourhood. She explained that the employer personally contacted her, saying he wanted newly graduated students from a massage training school to work at his shop.

After working there for a short time, the Egyptian employer allegedly approached her and demanded oral sex. She said she felt compelled to comply because she needed the job to take care of her 89 year old bedridden mother.

The masseuse added that she was not the sole victim of the sexual abuse, claiming other female workers at the shop had endured the same treatment.

Unable to tolerate the sexual assaults any longer, she eventually resigned. In her efforts to prevent others from falling victim to the same man, she decided to share her story with a local news outlet.

However, as the Facebook post provided no evidence of the alleged crimes, some netizens questioned the credibility of the account.

Related Articles

Critics wondered why she had not resigned after the first assault or reported the matter to police, with some even suggesting the claim was an attempt to blackmail the employer over an unrelated conflict. Comments included…

“Why didn’t you report this to the police?”

“Why did you continue to comply with his demands?”

“It’s strange. You’re 36 years old, not 18. Or did you think you’d become his legal wife one day?”

“There are plenty of massage shops in Patong. You didn’t need to worry about losing work.”

“Did you receive anything in exchange for this? Did you only come forward now because you’re no longer being paid?”

Others defended the masseuse, urging the public not to blame the victim. They argued that the woman may have been afraid her complaint would be ignored, and Thai police might favour foreigners. Some noted that few people would willingly share such personal details unless they were deeply distressed.

The masseuse did not indicate whether she took any legal action against her former employer.

