Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting

Immigration officers tracked suspect to shopping centre after tip-off

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
54 1 minute read
Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

A Portuguese man was arrested in Bangkok after allegedly running a massive cryptocurrency and credit card scam across Europe and Asia, police confirmed.

The Portuguese national 39 year old Carlos Laposo, dubbed the “crypto kingpin” in Portuguese media, was apprehended at a luxury shopping mall on Rama I Road after Thai immigration officers tracked him down following a tip-off from a fellow tourist.

The arrest followed an order from Immigration Bureau chief Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak, who launched an investigation into reports that Laposo had resurfaced in Bangkok.

Working with biometric data and media reports from Portugal, police matched Laposo’s identity using facial recognition technology.

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | News by Thaiger

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | News by Thaiger

Originally entering Thailand on a tourist visa in 2023, Laposo became a wanted man after scamming victims in Bangkok with fake Bitcoin investment schemes, racking up over 1 million baht in damages. However, an arrest warrant was later withdrawn, allowing him to vanish into southern Thailand without a trace.

Related Articles

For nearly two years, Laposo evaded detection, never renewing his visa or declaring his residence. That changed yesterday, October 2, when a Portuguese tourist called the police, claiming to have seen the fugitive near a central Bangkok shopping mall.

A team of more than 10 undercover officers combed the area for over five hours. They eventually found a man matching the description looking tense and glued to his phone.

After approaching and requesting his passport, officers discovered that his visa had expired in 2023. He confessed to overstaying and was immediately detained.

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | News by Thaiger

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | News by Thaiger

Laposo now faces charges of overstaying his visa, but that’s just the beginning. A deeper investigation, coordinated with Interpol, revealed an extensive criminal history spanning several countries.

Officers say Laposo’s fraudulent empire involved cryptocurrency scams, credit card fraud, and passport forgery, leaving a trail of victims across Europe and Asia.

According to Portuguese media reports, the total damage from his schemes is estimated at over 500 million euros (approximately 19 billion baht), much of it hidden in Swiss bank accounts, reported Matichon.

Laposo will be prosecuted in Thailand and placed on the immigration blacklist before being deported back to Portugal.

Latest Thailand News
Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Portuguese crypto scammer arrested in Bangkok mall sting

1 minute ago
CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

CCTV captures foreign thief stealing laptops and wallet in Phuket

8 minutes ago
Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Laotian woman survives brutal attack in Pattaya room raid

20 minutes ago
Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown | Thaiger Crime News

Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

40 minutes ago
Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Dutch man and Thai woman arrested in Pattaya child prostitution crackdown

1 hour ago
Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man found dead in Phuket pool villa

1 hour ago
Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Jesus on fire: Blaze tears through idol factory in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm brews near Thailand as rain and rough seas roll in

4 hours ago
5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out | Thaiger Cafe

5 cafes in Ari, Bangkok worth checking out

17 hours ago
Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand climbs climate ranks but flunks on clean energy

17 hours ago
Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man vanishes after fatal electric shock on Nan River bridge (video)

17 hours ago
Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub | Thaiger Phuket News

Mayor’s grandson wanted after jealous stabbing at Phuket pub

18 hours ago
Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian nightclub brawl in Pattaya heads to court

19 hours ago
Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok plastic factory blaze forces workers to flee

19 hours ago
Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets | Thaiger Business News

Baht holds steady as US shutdown spooks global markets

20 hours ago
Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand and Mexico celebrate 50 years of friendship in Phuket

20 hours ago
Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Myanmar couple plunge off Sri Racha bridge

21 hours ago
Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

21 hours ago
Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket | Thaiger Economy News

Thai govt brings back co-pay scheme with more baht in your pocket

21 hours ago
Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist missing after being swept away in Phuket surf

22 hours ago
Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Humble garland vendor in central Thailand wins 12 million baht

23 hours ago
Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya patrol heroes return lost wallet to Chinese tourist

24 hours ago
Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s new governor vows to fix traffic and boost tourism

1 day ago
Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand maintains Tier 2 spot in US trafficking report

1 day ago
Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya worker hits jackpot with 12 million baht lottery win

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.