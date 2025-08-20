Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

Crackdown intensifies as police intercept covert border crossings

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
218 1 minute read
Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, August 19, border patrol units apprehended 21 migrant workers hidden in sugarcane fields along the border in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

The group, divided into nine Cambodians entering Thailand and twelve Myanmar nationals crossing to Cambodia, was intercepted by the Burapha Task Force and the 1204th Border Patrol Company, collaborating with the 2nd Infantry Regiment.

The first group consisted of nine Cambodians, four men, three women, and two girls, found hiding approximately 1.6 kilometres from the Thai-Cambodian border in Baan Non Phatthana, Phan Suek subdistrict.

Preliminary investigations revealed that these people intended to work at Rong Kluea Market, having paid 4,000 baht (US$120) each to a Cambodian guide for illegal entry due to a lack of employment opportunities in Cambodia.

Shortly after, officials discovered another group walking through natural pathways near the initial site. This group comprised 12 Myanmar nationals, 10 men and two women, seeking to transit through Thailand to Cambodia, attracted by higher demand and remuneration for labour. The journey expenses were reportedly managed by a broker.

After questioning, the police transferred all 21 people to the 1204th Border Patrol Company for further interrogation. Plans were made to coordinate with the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office to proceed with legal action against them, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on August 12, Thai police from the Border Protection Command in Chanthaburi and Trat detained 46 Cambodian nationals attempting to enter Thailand illegally in search of work. The migrants claimed they had been misled by false promises from the Cambodian government about employment opportunities in their home country, prompting their return to Thailand.

Related Articles

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, confirmed that the operation involved the Border Protection Command, the 2nd Marine Ranger Company, and Immigration Police at the Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint. Police also arrested one Thai smuggler during the raid at an unnumbered house in Moo 4, Baan Khlong Bon, Nong Ta Kong subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province.

Latest Thailand News
EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight | Thaiger Pattaya News

EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

25 minutes ago
Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

30 minutes ago
Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

45 minutes ago
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

55 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

1 hour ago
Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge | Thaiger Business News

Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge

1 hour ago
Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

3 hours ago
Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge

3 hours ago
Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen | Thaiger Crime News

Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen

3 hours ago
Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

3 hours ago
Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

4 hours ago
Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

4 hours ago
Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

4 hours ago
Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations | Thaiger Crime News

Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations

4 hours ago
Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

4 hours ago
Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife

4 hours ago
Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown

4 hours ago
Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields | Thaiger Crime News

Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

4 hours ago
Teen girl admits to arranging classmates&#8217; prostitution for commission | Thaiger Crime News

Teen girl admits to arranging classmates’ prostitution for commission

5 hours ago
Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes

5 hours ago
Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Shooting injures student in Trang romantic dispute

5 hours ago
Business tycoon jailed for land forgery in Saraburi scandal | Thaiger Crime News

Business tycoon jailed for land forgery in Saraburi scandal

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
218 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x