Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

Yesterday, August 19, border patrol units apprehended 21 migrant workers hidden in sugarcane fields along the border in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

The group, divided into nine Cambodians entering Thailand and twelve Myanmar nationals crossing to Cambodia, was intercepted by the Burapha Task Force and the 1204th Border Patrol Company, collaborating with the 2nd Infantry Regiment.

The first group consisted of nine Cambodians, four men, three women, and two girls, found hiding approximately 1.6 kilometres from the Thai-Cambodian border in Baan Non Phatthana, Phan Suek subdistrict.

Preliminary investigations revealed that these people intended to work at Rong Kluea Market, having paid 4,000 baht (US$120) each to a Cambodian guide for illegal entry due to a lack of employment opportunities in Cambodia.

Shortly after, officials discovered another group walking through natural pathways near the initial site. This group comprised 12 Myanmar nationals, 10 men and two women, seeking to transit through Thailand to Cambodia, attracted by higher demand and remuneration for labour. The journey expenses were reportedly managed by a broker.

After questioning, the police transferred all 21 people to the 1204th Border Patrol Company for further interrogation. Plans were made to coordinate with the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office to proceed with legal action against them, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on August 12, Thai police from the Border Protection Command in Chanthaburi and Trat detained 46 Cambodian nationals attempting to enter Thailand illegally in search of work. The migrants claimed they had been misled by false promises from the Cambodian government about employment opportunities in their home country, prompting their return to Thailand.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, confirmed that the operation involved the Border Protection Command, the 2nd Marine Ranger Company, and Immigration Police at the Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint. Police also arrested one Thai smuggler during the raid at an unnumbered house in Moo 4, Baan Khlong Bon, Nong Ta Kong subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province.