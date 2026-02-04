Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder in Hong Kong

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 4, 2026, 10:31 AM
Photo via MCOT

Thai police arrested a Chinese man in Bangkok who had been evading arrest for 32 years in connection with a murder case in Hong Kong dating back to 1992.

The arrest took place on Monday, February 3, after authorities in Hong Kong coordinated with Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to track down the long-wanted suspect. The man was identified as Mui Yiu Keung, a Chinese national who allegedly fled Hong Kong following the killing.

According to Hong Kong police, the case began in 1992 when the body of a local man was discovered buried on a beach. Investigators later determined that the death was a homicide.

Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for four Chinese nationals believed to be involved in the murder. While most of the suspects were eventually arrested, Mui managed to evade capture and disappeared.

Recent intelligence provided by Hong Kong authorities indicated that Mui had escaped to Thailand shortly after the crime.

Chinese man arrested in Bangkok for 32 year old murder
Photo via ThaiRath

Acting on this information, Thai investigators began tracing his movements and eventually focused on a 62 year old Chinese man running a congee restaurant called Ar Pae in Bangkok.

After further surveillance and background checks, officers confirmed that the shop owner matched the identity of the fugitive wanted by Hong Kong police.

Related Articles

CIB officers then raided his residence in the Nong Chok district of Bangkok on Monday. During the operation, police asked the man to present identification and immigration documents, but he was unable to produce any valid paperwork.

Chinese man arrested for decade-old murder in Hong Kong
Photo via ThaiRath

Following questioning, the suspect admitted that he was indeed Mui Yiu Keung, the man wanted in connection with the Hong Kong murder case.

He told police that after fleeing Hong Kong in 1992, he initially settled in Samut Prakan province, where he operated a small factory. He later married a Thai woman, had three children, and eventually moved the family to Bangkok, where he opened the congee restaurant.

Mui refused to provide any details regarding the murder case in Hong Kong. Thai authorities charged him with entering and staying in the Kingdom illegally. He will first face penalties under Thai immigration regulations before being transferred to Hong Kong to face further legal proceedings related to the 32 year old murder case.

Wanted Chinese murderer arrested in Bangkok
Photo via MCOT

A number of long-running cold cases have resurfaced in Thailand in recent years. In 2020, a Thai man was arrested in Phetchabun for the 2006 murder of a New Zealand businessman and bodybuilder in Pattaya.

In 2023, police arrested a suspect linked to the 15 year old murder of a wealthy couple in Phuket. Another fugitive was captured in 2024 for a fatal attack in Rayong after 17 years on the run.

More recently, in 2025, police arrested a man in Chon Buri for the murder of his wife in 2005, along with another suspect wanted for a 2012 killing, underscoring continued efforts by authorities to pursue justice in long-unsolved cases.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.