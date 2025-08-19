Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Picture courtesy of Thairath

At 4pm yesterday, August 18, Somporn Somakheng, the temple’s caretaker, visited Phra Ratchawisutthiprachanat, also known as Luang Por Alongkot, the abbot of Wat Phra Baht Nam Phu in Lop Buri province. This visit followed widespread rumours that the abbot had submitted his resignation amidst scrutiny over donation management at the temple.

The abbot, however, clarified through a video sent to Amarin TV reporters that he has not stepped down. He urged his followers to remain calm and assured them that any decision to resign would be based on valid reasons.

Luang Por Alongkot indicated that within a month, a final decision regarding his position would be made. He expressed gratitude to those concerned about him, advising everyone to remain mindful and have faith.

He emphasised that actions in life are governed by karma, and if one’s deeds are flawed, they must accept the consequences. He highlighted the importance of self-reflection on one’s actions, ensuring they are justified and bring peace of mind. The abbot’s philosophy is to accept whatever happens, confident that his numerous good deeds surpass any shortcomings.

Luang Por Alongkot stated that he has never taken a day off from his duties and is willing to face any consequences if his conduct is found lacking. He trusts that his merits will protect him, although he acknowledges that despite one’s virtues, challenges, or mara, still exist in the world, reported KhaoSod.

He views these challenges in two ways: by overcoming them with wisdom and strength and by showing compassion and forgiveness. This approach, he believes, helps prevent ongoing cycles of revenge.

In similar news, a Thai spiritual medium and the abbot of Wat Phrabat Nampu in Lop Buri province are trading blame over alleged embezzlement, as claims of land fraud at the temple also emerge.

Abbot Phra Alongkot requested that medium Sakesan “Bee” Bubsuebsakun clarify the situation regarding missing donations meant for public and temple causes. Bee is accused of taking part of the funds raised to support AIDS patients under the temple’s care.

