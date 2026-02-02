AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

Published: February 2, 2026, 10:44 AM
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed plans to increase the passenger service charge (PSC) for international departures in May this year. While the increase will largely affect foreign travellers, AOT insisted that it will not reduce the number of international visitors to Thailand.

The chief executive officer of AOT, Paweena Jariyathitipong, told local media that the PSC for passengers departing on international flights will rise from 730 baht per person to 1,120 baht per person. The charge for inbound international flights will remain unchanged.

The increased PSC will apply at six major airports under AOT’s management: Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, Phuket International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, and Chiang Rai International Airport. These airports handle the majority of Thailand’s international air traffic, particularly from foreign tourists.

Paweena acknowledged that several political parties had raised concerns over the fee increase, warning that higher charges could place an additional burden on passengers and potentially harm Thailand’s tourism industry.

However, she said AOT and its management team disagreed with those concerns and were confident that the impact on tourism would be negligible.

AOT increase departure fee from May
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

According to Paweena, the PSC increase is expected to generate more than 10 billion baht in additional revenue for AOT. She stressed, however, that the adjustment was not intended to boost profits.

Instead, the revised fee is aimed at aligning passenger charges with actual investment and operating costs, ensuring stable airport management and maintaining long-term safety standards.

She explained that revenue from the PSC would be reinvested directly into airport improvements that benefit passengers. Planned investments include upgrades and maintenance of bathrooms, electrical systems, air conditioning systems, passenger terminal structures, and airport security systems.

Thai airports increase passenger service charge
Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Paweena added that the additional income would also support future investments to improve passenger convenience and service quality. She emphasised that the PSC should not be seen as a lost expense for travellers, but rather as a contribution to safer, more efficient, and more sustainable airport operations.

Addressing concerns about visitor numbers, Paweena cited international studies indicating that passenger service charges have little influence on tourists’ decisions to travel. Instead, she said flight ticket prices were the primary factor affecting travel choices.

Paweena confirmed that the new PSC rate has not yet taken effect and is currently awaiting approval from the Minister of Transport. If approved, the higher charge is expected to be implemented in May.

