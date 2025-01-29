Thailand denies mistreatment of jailed Chinese gambling tycoon

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has refuted allegations of mistreatment against She Zhijiang, a jailed gambling tycoon facing extradition to China over charges of running illegal online gambling operations in Southeast Asia, said Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.

She, a Chinese Cambodian businessman, has claimed he experienced inhumane treatment in a Thai prison, including violence that has rendered him unable to stand. This claim was detailed in a letter sent by his lawyers to Interpol, as reported by Reuters last week.

“Our treatment of him is similar to that of other inmates, with regular access to legal counsel.”

Tawee added that security cameras are installed to prevent any abuse or torture of prisoners.

The minister did not address the claims made by She’s lawyers to Interpol, alleging that Chinese embassy officials visited him in prison against his will to convince him to return to China.

She, who argues that the charges against him are politically motivated, was apprehended in Bangkok in 2022 under an international warrant and an Interpol red notice issued by Beijing. A Thai court ordered his extradition to China in 2023, but She is appealing the decision.

Tawee noted that Cambodia has also requested She’s extradition, as he holds Cambodian citizenship. The decision on the extradition destination will be made by the Court of Appeal.

Media reports indicate that She is the chairman of Yatai International Holdings Group, which has made gaming investments in Cambodia, and the Philippines, and has developed a US$15 billion (around 506.1 billion baht) casino, entertainment, and tourism complex in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar, near Tak province in Thailand.

China’s Foreign Ministry stated to Reuters on Sunday, January 26, that She is a Chinese national and a key figure in online gambling and telecom fraud crimes, asserting that the evidence against him is conclusive.

The United Nations has highlighted that Southeast Asia, particularly border regions between Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, has become a hub for telecom and online fraud since the Covid-19 pandemic, with hundreds of thousands reportedly trafficked into scam operations, reported Bangkok Post.

Buildings in the Shwe Kokko “scam city” in Myawaddy Township are visible from the Thai side of the Moei River in Tak province.