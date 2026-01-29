Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket

Cannabis shop owners and witnesses in Phuket chased after and assaulted a Pakistani man after he stole a jar of cannabis from a store in Patong before handing him over to police.

A female cannabis shop owner filed a complaint with officers at Patong Police Station yesterday, January 28, after a group of tourists, reported to be Pakistani nationals, stole a jar of cannabis from her shop in Soi Saen Sabai in the Patong area.

The shop owner explained that the group entered her store and asked questions about various cannabis products. While she was focused on providing information, one of the men took advantage of the distraction, secretly grabbed a jar of cannabis, and placed it into his bag before leaving the shop.

The theft occurred at around 2pm on Tuesday, January 27. During their conversation, the group reportedly told the shop owner that they were scheduled to return to their home country on January 28.

Following the incident, the shop owner shared details of the theft with local news outlet Khao Phuket and urged the media to publicise the case as a warning to other cannabis shops in the area. She also provided screenshots from CCTV footage showing the alleged foreign suspect.

Later yesterday, a Pakistani man, believed to be the same suspect, attempted to steal cannabis again from another shop. However, this time he was spotted and confronted.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was chased down by shop owners and witnesses nearby. He was restrained and physically assaulted during the confrontation, sustaining bloody facial injuries.

The man was later handed over to police officers for further legal proceedings. As of the latest update, police have not released details regarding any charges or penalties against the suspect.

Another theft involving a foreign tourist was reported in Phuket last week. In that case, a German national was caught on CCTV stealing 2,000 baht in cash from a spa reception counter in the Talat Nuea sub-district.

The German suspect later returned to the spa in an attempt to return the money and avoid legal action. However, the spa owner refused to drop the case, and police proceeded with legal action. His two companions were also found to steal two pairs of slippers from the same spa.