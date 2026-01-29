Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel

A Chinese man called rescuers to help his friend after accidentally running his car over him outside a hotel in Pattaya, telling authorities that he did not see the victim.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Rescue Foundation rushed to a hotel in the Jomtien area of Pattaya to assist the victim, a 40 year old Chinese man whose name has not been disclosed. Upon arrival, the man was found lying in a pool of blood and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the rescue team, the victim sustained a severe head injury and a broken neck. Rescuers attempted to revive him with CPR, but the effort failed due to the seriousness of his injuries and the large amount of blood he lost.

A black SUV was found parked near the body. The vehicle belonged to the victim’s 36 year old Chinese friend, who was reportedly in a state of shock and visibly shaking at the scene.

The driver explained the incident to rescuers through a Thai female friend who acted as an interpreter. He said that he and the victim had just finished dinner together at a restaurant before he dropped his friend off at the hotel.

After the victim exited the vehicle, the driver attempted to make a right turn to leave the hotel parking area. However, he accidentally drove too close to the footpath outside the hotel, where the victim was sitting while tying his shoelaces.

The driver told rescuers that he did not see his friend at the time and unknowingly struck and ran over him.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station later arrived to examine the scene. The Chinese driver was taken to the police station for questioning and legal proceedings.

According to Channel 7, the driver was charged with reckless driving causing death. Under Section 219 of the Criminal Law, the offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

A similar fatal incident was reported in Pattaya in 2023, when an Australian woman ran over a Thai man who was working at the entrance of a condominium.

The victim was painting road markings when he was struck and killed. The Australian driver reportedly did not realise what had happened and entered her residence as usual before later being informed by police.