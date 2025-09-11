Autopsy: Bangkok zookeeper suffered broken neck in lion mauling (video)

Forensic team details fatal injuries and ongoing lab tests

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Screenshot from KhaoSod TV YouTube video

An autopsy has confirmed how a zookeeper was killed after a lion attack in Bangkok, revealing severe injuries that left him unable to move or call for help.

At 11am today, September 11, Police Major General Wirun Supasingsiripreecha, commander of the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital, briefed reporters after examining the body of 58 year old zookeeper Jian Rangkarasmee. Jian was mauled to death yesterday, September 10, inside the zoo’s lion enclosure. His younger sister, 51 year old Rattana Rangkarasmee, was also present at the press conference.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Wirun said Jian’s body was received the night before and returned to his family after examination. The autopsy revealed extensive injuries to the neck, arms and legs, including broken bones and ruptured blood vessels.

“The main causes of death were a broken neck, a ruptured thigh artery, and injury to the windpipe. The broken neck left him unable to move, the thigh wound caused continuous blood loss, and the windpipe injury made it impossible to cry for help.”

The commander stressed that despite speculation, Jian’s body had not been eaten by the lions.

“The organs remain intact. There are lacerations to the neck, chest, thigh and calf, along with broken ribs and collarbone, but no internal organs are missing. These injuries are consistent with an animal attack.”

The autopsy concluded that Jian died from massive blood loss caused by deep bite wounds. The broken neck likely paralysed him, leaving him defenceless as the lions dragged him down.

Toxicology tests are still pending, including screening for drugs, alcohol and medications. Results are expected within three days.

“We conduct all examinations according to procedure.”

Wirun said that the findings are scientific and independent of speculation.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Although Jian’s family insists he had no history of illness or depression, investigators will consider the autopsy alongside witness statements and video footage of the attack, reported KhaoSod.

The tragedy has raised urgent questions over safety protocols at Safari World, where five lions involved in the attack have since been quarantined.

Officials from the Department of National Parks have ordered the zoo to overhaul its safety drills before reopening the dangerous animal zone.

