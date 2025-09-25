British family swap classrooms for tuk tuks in Asia adventure (video)

Parents, 38 year old James Humphries-Stone and 42 year old Hayley Griffiths from Derbyshire, have embarked on a year-long journey across Southeast Asia with their two young children, five year old Stanley and three year old Margot. Swapping textbooks for tuk tuks, they’re embracing a lifestyle they call “world schooling”.

The couple sold their car and rented out their home to fund the adventure, which will see them travel through Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia before heading to Australia.

Their journey began in Bangkok, with plans to stay in Chiang Mai for six weeks before moving through the region. While Stanley would typically be starting formal education, James and Hayley believe he’s too young for a traditional classroom.

“We believe they are too young to start school at this age. We want to teach them through exploring and play. It’s a lot of what we did in the UK, but now it’s in a whole new environment.”

One example? Teaching maths by using local currency instead of worksheets.

“We want to teach them to count through currency, rather than an abacus.”

The family are embracing the “natural classroom” concept, learning about wildlife in Bangkok’s Lumpini Park, soaking in culture at bustling street markets, and discovering new environments from beaches to rainforests.

“A lot of people in these world school communities are ex-teachers. They believe there’s a better way to raise children. You learn in a similar environment to school, but in a far more practical way.”

Humphries-Stone admits their approach has received criticism, but he and Griffiths, who both left school with just one GCSE each, believe they’re living proof that alternative paths can lead to success. Now business owners, they hope to inspire their children to explore life beyond the standard formula, reported Daily Mail UK.

“The school system is designed for a one-dimensional path: paying taxes, mortgages, marriage, and so on. We’re showing them there’s more than one way.”

The family’s next stop is Australia, where lessons about kangaroos and the Great Barrier Reef await—no school bell required.