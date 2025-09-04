Thailand allocates 160 million baht for Myanmar refugee healthcare

The Ministry of Public Health plans to allocate 160 million baht to enhance healthcare access for over 700,000 Myanmar refugees residing in seven camps along the Thai-Myanmar border.

The budget proposal aims to maintain public health services for these camps, which have relied heavily on international donations. This reliance became more pronounced following the cessation of humanitarian aid announced by US President Trump at the beginning of his presidency.

As a host nation, Thailand faces the dual challenge of providing a safe haven for refugees fleeing civil war and preventing disease outbreaks due to limited healthcare access.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin highlighted concerns about potential disease outbreaks in the camps if basic healthcare becomes unaffordable due to insufficient financial support. The ministry seeks Cabinet approval for the 160-million-baht (US$4.95 million) budget to address this issue.

Somsak stated that collaboration with state agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and the Office of the National Security Council, would be essential to ensure sustainable refugee policies. Allowing refugees to obtain work permits outside the camps is seen as crucial for integrating them into the social welfare system, requiring them to contribute to the social welfare fund for healthcare benefits, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, the ministry plans to employ 296 medical staff from Myanmar, with an annual budget of 19 million baht (US$587,945) to provide healthcare services within the camps. Currently, 22.6% of the four million migrant workers lack healthcare coverage, while 42.1% are included in the social welfare scheme.

In similar news, on August 27, Jirayut Huangsub, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, revealed that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has praised Thailand for granting long-term Myanmar refugees the legal right to work.

The announcement came after the Cabinet approved new measures on August 26 to regulate employment for refugees residing in temporary shelters after fleeing conflict in Myanmar. The move allows them to enter the workforce legally while contributing to Thailand’s economy.